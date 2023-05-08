Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Nikola Jokic fined, not suspended for pushing Suns owner Mat Ishbia

May 8, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia, suspension, fine...

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a slight tussle involving Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during the second quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Nikola Jokic will not be suspended but will pay $25,000 in fines for shoving Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the Denver Nuggets’ Game 4 loss Sunday night.

The NBA said the fine was for “improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside.”

Initially handed an unsportsmanlike technical foul, Jokic attempted to take a dead ball out of Ishbia’s hands to trigger a break with Suns wing Josh Okogie landing in the front row of the stands. Ishbia and other fans made contact with the Nuggets star, who with a slight forearm shove pushed Ishbia.

The Suns owner — with a bit of apparent embellishment — fell back into his seat from a standing position.

The situation set social media ablaze and overshadowed the Western Conference semifinals game in which the Suns won, 129-124. One of the topics up for debate was whether it was a flop by Ishbia, a former walk-on basketball player at Michigan State, or excessive contact from Jokic.

RELATED STORIES

Jokic said afterward he felt like he was contacted by a fan first and put the onus on the NBA to protect players, as well as fans.

“The fan put the hand on me first,” Jokic explained. “I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?”

Under the “player conduct” portion of the NBA rulebook, it’s an automatic ejection for “deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play.”

The rulebook makes clear that “the first row of seats is considered the beginning of the stands.”

Official Tony Brothers told a pool reporter that Jokic gave Ishbia a deliberate shove.

“I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there,” Brothers said. “He didn’t just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty.”

Jokic finished with 53 points, tied for second-most in the playoffs by a center in NBA history.

Denver head coach Michael Malone and Jokic both shrugged off the context of the fan being their opponent’s owner.

“I don’t give a (expletive). I really don’t care,” Malone said.

Added Jokic: “Whoever it is, he’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.”

Ishbia via Twitter on Monday morning said he wanted to move on without any fine or suspension.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!” he wrote. “That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last (night’s) incident would not be right. I have (a lot) of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns speaks with Kevin Durant (35) and Devin Booker (1) after Durant ...

Danny Shapiro

Suns PG Chris Paul to miss Game 5 against Denver with groin strain

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul won't return to the lineup for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets as the team ruled him out Monday.

18 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mo...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker shows Kyler Murray his Hail Murray pass: ‘I know you seen that’

Among all the highlight-reel plays of Game 4, there was one in particular that had quite a few of those watching locally experiencing deja vu.

18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia, Suns owner, shove...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Mat Ishbia calls for no suspension of Nuggets C Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia went to Twitter with an attempt to put his kerfuffle with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic behind them.

18 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of Game Four of the NBA...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker’s iconic playoff run continues, Suns tie up series vs. Nuggets

Devin Booker is doing something special just about every night for the Phoenix Suns and it's not a surprise.

18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic Mat Ishbia...

Kevin Zimmerman

Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for pushing Mat Ishbia?

Suns owner Mat Ishbia caught a loose ball at his seat and held onto it long enough for Nuggets Jokic to walk up and rip it from his hands.

18 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot against the Denver Nuggets duri...

Arizona Sports

Suns-Nuggets 2nd-round NBA playoff tip-off times announced

Following the Suns' 129-124 win in Game 4 on Sunday night, the seven-game series will be extended to at least six games.

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic fined, not suspended for pushing Suns owner Mat Ishbia