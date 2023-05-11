The Phoenix Suns ruled point guard Chris Paul out and center Deandre Ayton questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Devin Booker was not listed on the injury report after he limped at times with a sore foot in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Paul has missed the last three games with a left groin strain, and he told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that he was trying to return for Game 6. He worked out at practice on Thursday, but the Suns will miss at least one starter in a closeout game down 3-2 in the series.

Long workout for Chris Paul after practice pic.twitter.com/gsjVvtVJ4O — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 10, 2023

Head coach Monty Williams told reporters on Wednesday he could not give any clarity as to Paul’s availability, noting the veteran was doing more on the floor.

Cam Payne has started in Paul’s place.

Ayton is listed with a rib contusion he suffered in Game 5 at Ball Arena after taking a knee from Bruce Brown.

“He seems like he’s okay, but he’s going to get checked out today,” Williams said.

Ayton played just under 32 minutes on Tuesday, contributing 14 points with nine rebounds.

Jock Landale has been his primary backup this series, as he played 16 minutes off the bench in Game 5, providing five points and four rebounds.

Landale — in his first career NBA postseason — played over 20 minutes in each of Phoenix’s wins at home in Games 3 and 4.

JOCK LANDALE PUTS IT BACK 😤 PHX looks to even the series, Q2 live on TNT. pic.twitter.com/Uu8RhIuCRM — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2023

He told reporters on Wednesday he felt playoff basketball has played into his strengths of physicality and getting up and down the court with pace.

Bismack Biyombo has not checked in since Game 2.

Game 6 at Footprint Center begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

