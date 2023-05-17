The Arizona Coyotes were denied by Tempe voters on Tuesday in their quest to build a new arena complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The franchise’s future in the Valley is now uncertain, as the team does not have a place to play once the deal at its temporary home at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena expires following the 2024-25 season, with a mutual option for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Tempe vote to approve a new Coyotes arena fell far behind, and president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said what's next for the franchise has yet to be evaluated, putting the team's future in Arizona in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/tCe57LhM7v — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 17, 2023

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302 and 303,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement. “As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. So many community leaders stepped up and became our advocates and for that we are truly grateful.

“We also wish to thank the countless volunteers who worked so hard to try and make the Tempe Entertainment District a reality and the Tempe City Council for their support as well. While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to all those who volunteered their time and talent. What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also issued a statement that expressed his disappointment in the results on behalf of the league.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

One of the Coyotes’ captains and a face of the franchise Clayton Keller made his reaction felt with one simple emoji.

😔 — Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) May 17, 2023

The hockey world also poured in with their thoughts and feelings as the news of the election results came in:

If you see a coyotes fan, give them a hug. — ⚜️ z -Ben B 🌵 (@WhoDatBenny) May 17, 2023

Oof. 😔 My heart breaks for everyone with the Yotes and their loyal fans. They have so much love for their team and it’s crazy how this has all spiraled. A sad day for AZ sports. https://t.co/yMAufK6Cq5 — Courtney Baker (@CBake93) May 17, 2023

Gutted for Coyotes fans and those who work in the Coyotes organization. A tough night all around. — H. José Bosch 🇵🇷 (@HJBosch21) May 17, 2023

sending lots of love to my @ArizonaCoyotes fam 🫶 — Mallory Schnell (@mallory_schnell) May 17, 2023

Poor coyotes – this is just brutal https://t.co/HKMvDrwpyO — Nikolas Dobies (@NdWarrior95) May 17, 2023

Shane Doan and Luke Lapinski deserve better https://t.co/KgaeXsFVmS — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 17, 2023

I feel bad for Coyotes fans. Just gut punch after gut punch. — Cody Fincher (@Cody__Fincher) May 17, 2023

Hey people in Seattle/Montreal/Atlanta/etc., what’s it feel like to lose a professional sports franchise? — Danny Shapiro (@DannyShapiro13) May 17, 2023

Heartbreaking… For the players, longtime staff that have been so loyal to the franchise, and us fans who grew up loving this team. We NEED hockey in the Valley. https://t.co/y8ofOo3nZu — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) May 17, 2023

