Hockey world reacts to Tempe voters’ rejection of Coyotes’ arena plan

May 16, 2023, 9:35 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

A rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' proposed Tempe arena revealed June 2 after a 5-2 Tempe City Council vote to continue negotiations on the plans. (Courtesy Arizona Coyotes)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes were denied by Tempe voters on Tuesday in their quest to build a new arena complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The franchise’s future in the Valley is now uncertain, as the team does not have a place to play once the deal at its temporary home at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena expires following the 2024-25 season, with a mutual option for the 2025-26 campaign.

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302 and 303,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement. “As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history. The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. So many community leaders stepped up and became our advocates and for that we are truly grateful.

“We also wish to thank the countless volunteers who worked so hard to try and make the Tempe Entertainment District a reality and the Tempe City Council for their support as well. While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to all those who volunteered their time and talent. What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also issued a statement that expressed his disappointment in the results on behalf of the league.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

One of the Coyotes’ captains and a face of the franchise Clayton Keller made his reaction felt with one simple emoji.

The hockey world also poured in with their thoughts and feelings as the news of the election results came in:

