ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

CF Alek Thomas optioned to Triple-A Reno, D-backs recall Luis Frias

May 17, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 1:08 pm

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes out of the batter's box in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 2-1 win over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno following the team’s 12th-inning loss to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

The team recalled reliever Luis Frias to replace him.

Thomas has struggled mightily at the plate this year, slashing .195/.252/.327 in 39 games.

“I think it comes across as ap punishment sometimes. It’s not a punishment,” D-backs general manager Mike Hazen told Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports. “We need him to go down and make an adjustment, offensively, especially.

“I think from a left-handed standpoint, we need that to become more consistent. We’ve identified some things in his swing that we feel like need to be adjusted slightly. It’s not taking away his personality or his individual swing mechanics. (It’s) trying to fine-tune those things to become more consistent.”

As it was with fellow outfielder Jake McCarthy, who was optioned in late April, Thomas’ prolonged struggles at the plate forced the team’s hand as it also needed a fresh bullpen arm.

The move leaves Arizona with three full-time outfielders on the roster at present: Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Dominic Fletcher. The D-backs also have designated hitter and utility man Pavin Smith available to lend a hand in the outfield.

While Thomas has struggled in the majors leading to his option, Frias has thrived in the minors to earn a promotion.

In Triple-A Reno, he’s posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.583 WHIP with five hits and two earned runs allowed in 10 appearances (12.0 innings).

Frias has 16 strikeouts to just two walks.

Frias appeared in two mid-April games for the Diamondbacks this season, pitching 1.2 frames and giving up five hits and four earned runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

