Arizona Cardinals donate 125,000 meals to United Food Bank

The Arizona Cardinals donated 125,000 meals to the United Food Bank in a partnership with Albertsons/Safeway on Friday.

Cardinals 2023 draft picks and undrafted rookies were among those in attendance to help pack meals and present a $25,000 check to the food bank in Mesa.

Cardinals cheerleaders, team staff members and Albertsons/Safeway employees were also lending a hand throughout the event.

“Food is more than just a meal on a plate,” United Food Bank president and CEO Jason Reed said in a press release in February. “Food is meant to be shared with others, and with our terrific community partners we can strengthen the many ways we share these resources to break the cycle of hunger in our communities.”

This is far from the first time the Cardinals have given back through the food bank, having donated 200,000 meals in the form of a $40,000 check around this time last year.

The United Food Bank is celebrating its 40th anniversary of collecting, acquiring, storing and distributing food to over 150 partner agencies across five counties.

The food bank distributes more than 21.6 million pounds of food annually, equating to 50,000 meals per day.

Following their charitable efforts, the Cardinals head back to the practice fields in Tempe on Monday as the first batch of organized team activities get underway.

