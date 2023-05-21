Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals donate 125,000 meals to United Food Bank

May 21, 2023, 10:30 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


(Arizona Cardinals Photo) (Arizona Cardinals Photo) (Arizona Cardinals Photo) (Arizona Cardinals Photo) (Arizona Cardinals Photo)

The Arizona Cardinals donated 125,000 meals to the United Food Bank in a partnership with Albertsons/Safeway on Friday.

Cardinals 2023 draft picks and undrafted rookies were among those in attendance to help pack meals and present a $25,000 check to the food bank in Mesa.

Cardinals cheerleaders, team staff members and Albertsons/Safeway employees were also lending a hand throughout the event.

“Food is more than just a meal on a plate,” United Food Bank president and CEO Jason Reed said in a press release in February. “Food is meant to be shared with others, and with our terrific community partners we can strengthen the many ways we share these resources to break the cycle of hunger in our communities.”

RELATED STORIES

This is far from the first time the Cardinals have given back through the food bank, having donated 200,000 meals in the form of a $40,000 check around this time last year.

The United Food Bank is celebrating its 40th anniversary of collecting, acquiring, storing and distributing food to over 150 partner agencies across five counties.

The food bank distributes more than 21.6 million pounds of food annually, equating to 50,000 meals per day.

Following their charitable efforts, the Cardinals head back to the practice fields in Tempe on Monday as the first batch of organized team activities get underway.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray...

Jake Anderson

New kicks, who dis? Nike drops new Kyler Murray-inspired all-pink cleats

Nike on Friday released the latest edition of the Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 cleats in honor of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

3 days ago

BJ Ojulari at Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

No. 18 more than just a number for Cardinals rookie BJ Ojulari

For Cardinals rookie pass rusher BJ Ojulari, the number on the front and back of his jersey represents much more than just a digit.

4 days ago

Garrett Williams signs rookie contract...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign CB Garrett Williams to 4-year rookie deal, add WR Brian Cobbs

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Garrett Williams to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday, the team announced.

4 days ago

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Club 2023...

Tyler Drake

Larry Fitzgerald’s Supper Club sees record donations of $1 million in Year 13

The 13th edition of Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Club in Scottsdale raised a record $1 million in donations earlier this month.

4 days ago

Drew Terrell, Arizona, Washington...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals coach Terrell invited to NFL Coach Accelerator program

The Arizona Cardinals will be represented by passing game coordinator Drew Terrell at the NFL Coach Accelerator program.

4 days ago

Garrett Williams introductory press conference...

Tyler Drake

Resiliency a key word in Cardinals rookie CB Garrett Williams’ vocabulary

Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Garrett Williams isn't letting a torn ACL in college derail his playing career.

6 days ago

Arizona Cardinals donate 125,000 meals to United Food Bank