Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury announce opening-night roster vs. Sparks

May 19, 2023, 11:34 AM

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles during the first half of a WNBA preseason basketball ...

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles during the first half of a WNBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Mercury’s opening-night roster is set ahead of their Friday matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The roster features returning stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Griner is back in the mix following her 10-month detainment in Russia.

The All-Star center will look to return to her 2021 form of 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She shot 57.8% from the field.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix’s roster includes 13 players, though only nine will be available for the season opener.

Center Megan Gustafson (left foot), Shey Peddy (right Achilles) and Sophie Cunningham (left knee) are all listed as out due to injury.

Diggins-Smith, the fourth Mercury player sidelined, is on maternity leave after having her second child and is not with the team.

Diggins-Smith is coming off an All-Star season in which she averaged 19.7 points, four rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 30 games per game in 2022.

Replacing Diggins-Smith while she’s away is rookie forward Liz Dixon out of Louisville.

And you can’t forget about Taurasi, who embarks on his 19th WNBA season, all with the Mercury.

Taurasi has shown little signs of slowing down, coming off 16.7 points on 45% shooting and 33.7% from deep, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31 minutes per contest last season (30 games played).

A full look at Phoenix’s roster:

Phoenix Mercury opening-night roster

– Sophie Cunningham, G
– Skylar Diggins-Smith, G
– Liz Dixon, C
– Brittney Griner, C
– Megan Gustafson, C
– Moriah Jefferson, G
– Michaela Onyenwere, F
– Shey Peddy, G
– Kadi Sissoko, F
– Sug Sutton, G
– Diana Taurasi, G
– Brianna Turner, F
– Evina Westbrook, G

The Mercury and Sparks tip things off at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner, Mercury...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner’s return, WNBA superteams highlight 2023 season

Intrigue surrounds the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season. Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury open 2023 on Friday.

15 hours ago

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los ...

Associated Press

Griner, Mercury set to tip off WNBA season after her return from detainment in Russia

Brittney Griner's life and career path have taken a sharp turn over the past 18 months following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia.

3 days ago

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner...

Jake Anderson

Brittney Griner makes home floor return in preseason for Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner made her return to Footprint Center in a preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

8 days ago

Bally Sports Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Judge voids Suns’, Mercury’s media deal and sides with Bally Sports for now

A judge ruled with Diamond Sports, the operator of Bally Sports Arizona, and said that the new Suns and Mercury media deal is void for now.

10 days ago

Brittney Griner at 2023 Phoenix Mercury media day...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner’s return to Mercury comes with more than basketball

The activity has ramped up on and off the court as the season has drawn nearer, but little else has changed about Brittney Griner.

16 days ago

Brittney Griner is joined by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to reveal a mural supporting Bring Our Famili...

Character Counts

Brittney Griner partners with campaign to help detained American hostages abroad

Brittney Griner's return to the basketball spotlight also included a commitment to help others sharing her experience from the past year.

22 days ago

Phoenix Mercury announce opening-night roster vs. Sparks