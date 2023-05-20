Pavin Smith’s clutch two-run blast in the seventh inning and a stellar bullpen performance lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Arizona evened the three-game set with the victory, one in which the offense took a while to get going.

The D-backs collected one hit over the first five innings against Pirates starter Mitch Keller: a solo shot by Ketel Marte in the first.

Out in a hurry from Ketel Marte! pic.twitter.com/s8y4Q5LkUs — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2023

From there, Keller retired 16 D-backs in a row until he plunked Josh Rojas, which led to a two-out rally.

Marte — who extended his on-base streak to 20 games — hit an infield single, the two runners stole the next respective base and Corbin Carroll singled in Rojas.

Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae dove to knock down Carroll’s grounder to hold Marte at third and keep a 3-2 lead.

Keller entered the game with a 16-inning scoreless streak and finished with six frames, two earned runs and eight punch outs, six in the first three innings.

After Keller departed, Smith homered for the first time since April 19 off Pirates reliever Robert Stephenson on a low fastball to grab the lead, 4-3.

Pavin Smith with the 2-run homer, taking the lead! pic.twitter.com/fzRkdu3klU — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 20, 2023

Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt made his fourth MLB start and found himself in trouble early. He escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the first, but walks costed the rookie in the third.

After a pair of runners reached base on balls, Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes sent a deep fly ball to right with two outs.

Smith leaped near the wall but the ball went off his glove and dropped for a three-run triple. Hayes drove in three runs in a 13-3 win over Arizona on Friday, as well.

Pfaadt lasted 5.2 inning and only allowed the three runs, striking out three with six hits allowed on 85 pitches in the game.

The righty entered Saturday coming off his most impactful MLB start on Sunday when he allowed one run and one hit in five innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The D-backs turned to Kyle Nelson first out of the bullpen for three outs before calling on righty Austin Adams, whom Arizona called up on Saturday to replace the injured Anthony Misiewicz (calf).

Adams last pitched in the majors on April 12, 2022. He missed most of last season, needing surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his arm.

He collected a pair of outs to get to the eighth inning.

Andrew Chafin and Miguel Castro locked the door over the final two frames.

The bullpen overall tossed 3.2 scoreless innings with one hit allowed.

Davies update

Veteran RHP Zach Davies was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Amarillo to start Saturday’s game. He had been pitching in the Arizona Complex League while working back from an oblique strain.

Up next

The D-backs go for a third straight series victory on Sunday before they head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies.

Merrill Kelly will take the hill against Pittsburgh’s Roansy Contreras at 10:35 a.m. Kelly has a 1.19 ERA in four road starts this season.

