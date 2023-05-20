Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley to stay 1 more year in college

The hits keep on coming for the Arizona Coyotes and their fans as highly regarded center prospect Logan Cooley announced he is staying in college for one more year.

Cooley was drafted third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Golden Gophers as the team lost in the college championship to Quinnipiac this season.

“Both options are great but I felt I had a little more left to do in college hockey. … I still feel like I have room to grow,” Cooley told PHNX reporter Craig Morgan.

“After one more season of college hockey, I think I’ll be even more prepared to make the jump.”

Cooley (19 years old) also told Morgan that the rejected arena vote played a role in his decision, as he was leaning toward going pro if the vote was in favor of the Coyotes, but college was still a good option.

The center told Morgan he is not concerned about the team’s future and knows it will work out. He said he reached out to Clayton Keller for advice on making the leap to the NHL.

In 39 games played with Minnesota last season, the center notched 22 goals and 38 assists. Additionally, he had seven goals and seven assists in just seven games with U-20 Team USA.

Cooley’s 60 points last season ranked second in college behind Michigan’s Adam Fantilli.

He was one of three finalists for the 2023 Hobey Baker award, given to the best player in college hockey each season.