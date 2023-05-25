Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson is retiring after nine NFL seasons.

Jefferson won’t be completely out of the game, however, as he is joining the Baltimore Ravens as part of the league’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

The safety spent four seasons with the Cardinals from 2013-16. He began his career in the desert as an undrafted rookie free agent, eventually becoming an important piece to a secondary that featured Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Deone Bucannon, Rashad Johnson and Jarraud Powers.

In his four seasons as a Cardinal, Jefferson compiled 277 tackles five sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

After his time in Arizona, Jefferson spent three seasons with the Ravens (2017-19). Following an ACL tear in 2019 and his later release, Jefferson spent the following season off rosters before joining the San Francisco 49ers for two games in 2021.

Following his release from San Francisco that same season, the safety signed back on with the Ravens for four games until his eventual release.

In what would be his final season, Jefferson saw nine games (one start) with the New York Giants until he placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. Before seeing his year come to an end, the safety recorded 23 tackles and a pass defensed.

