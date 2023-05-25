Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former Cardinals S Tony Jefferson retiring from NFL

May 25, 2023, 11:29 AM

Tony Jefferson...

Strong safety Tony Jefferson #22 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates breaking up a play during the first half of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson is retiring after nine NFL seasons.

Jefferson won’t be completely out of the game, however, as he is joining the Baltimore Ravens as part of the league’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

The safety spent four seasons with the Cardinals from 2013-16. He began his career in the desert as an undrafted rookie free agent, eventually becoming an important piece to a secondary that featured Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Deone Bucannon, Rashad Johnson and Jarraud Powers.

In his four seasons as a Cardinal, Jefferson compiled 277 tackles five sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

RELATED STORIES

After his time in Arizona, Jefferson spent three seasons with the Ravens (2017-19). Following an ACL tear in 2019 and his later release, Jefferson spent the following season off rosters before joining the San Francisco 49ers for two games in 2021.

Following his release from San Francisco that same season, the safety signed back on with the Ravens for four games until his eventual release.

In what would be his final season, Jefferson saw nine games (one start) with the New York Giants until he placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. Before seeing his year come to an end, the safety recorded 23 tackles and a pass defensed.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray takes in OTAs...

Arizona Sports

The Athletic’s Jones: Kyler Murray among those with something to prove in 2023

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray certainly has his work cut out for him in 2023 following a down year that ended prematurely with a torn ACL.

2 days ago

Markus Golden runs through practice drills...

Tyler Drake

Report: Former Cardinals LB Markus Golden signs with Steelers

Ex-Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has reportedly found a new home, signing on with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal.

2 days ago

Kei'Trel Clark...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals rookie CB Kei’Trel Clark’s story more than just his own

Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark wakes up every day understanding the impact he has on those around him.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals new jerseys...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Graziano: Kyler Murray’s long-term future on Cardinals already of interest

Kyler Murray is not even into the first year where his contract extension begins eating away massive amounts of the Cardinals' salary books.

2 days ago

Quarterback C.J Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws during the first day of Houston Texans Rooki...

Associated Press

No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud competing for Houston Texans’ starting job

The Houston Texans aren’t simply handing C.J. Stroud the starting job despite drafting the quarterback second overall in this year’s draft.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and general ...

Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.

2 days ago

Former Cardinals S Tony Jefferson retiring from NFL