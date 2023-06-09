Petzing: Offensive identity will mold around Cardinals’ skillsets

The Arizona Cardinals have many unknowns entering the 2023 season with a new head coach and staff, general manager and injured quarterback to open the year.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said the offense will be a mesh of old and new school football and that the design will be built around the team’s best players.

“The offense will be built around our best players and we’re still trying to figure out who those guys are,” Petzing told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Thursday. “That’s a big part of the offseason, guys trying to work hard and carve out their role to make sure if they do something well we find a way to put it in the offense.”

Petzing mentioned that when quarterback Kyler Murray does return from his ACL injury that it will be different than last year, including putting Murray under center.

While with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, Petzing was an offensive assistant, quarterback and tight ends coach.

The Browns have had one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb for five years as well as Kareem Hunt for four. The team built a strong identity on running the football and similar could be seen for the Cardinals.

With Murray out, Petzing and the offense may rely on the offensive line, James Conner and the tight ends of Trey McBride and Zach Ertz. Getting Conner going will unlock more facets of the Cardinals’ offense.

“Finding the balance of the runs that he runs the best and matching that with our offensive line and play action game looks like will be really important for us as we approach the fall,” Petzing said.

In terms of finding success in what is projected to be a down year for Arizona, the offensive coordinator believes Arizona has a lot in place to be successful in the future.

Starting at the top with Murray, the coach is confident that the Cardinals have their franchise quarterback to force other teams to change their gameplan when playing Arizona.

“Everyone tends to try and follow what has had success. Both teams in the Super Bowl had QBs that are somewhat mobile and move around,” Petzing said.

“What that has forced the league to do is get more multiple on defense and specifically put more DBs on the field. … More and more teams are meshing the old and the new on offense. Defenses are saying ‘If we sit here in this basic look out of nickel, we can’t play football.'”