Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals GM Ossenfort feeling ‘great’ about contract situation with Budda Baker

Jun 12, 2023, 6:30 PM

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Pan...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and the new regime under general manager Monti Ossenfort have not shied away from the fact they’re conducting ongoing contract talks with safety Budda Baker.

Baker requested a trade this offseason but was in the building ahead of on the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as he does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2025. The safety had missed all voluntary workouts and had not joined the team until Monday.

Ossenfort gave an insight into how confident he is that Baker will get a new contract and remain in Arizona.

“They are going great, going great. We expected Budda to be here this week and we were excited to see him in the building and have him here the rest of the week,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

“The communication between us and Budda continues to be great. I have made my feeling very clear on how I feel about Budda and the rest of the organization as well. We were just excited to have him back in the building today and we look forward to continue to have that dialogue as we go.”

Baker is owed $27 million over the next two years and the Cardinals have echoed how important Baker is not only to the team on the field but off of it.

He has led the team in tackles numerous times since his arrival to the Valley in 2017, has been a representative in the Pro Bowl for Arizona five times and has made three All-Pro teams.

Additionally, the Cardinals have spoken to the energy he can bring on practice fields and again as the motivation of what hard work and effort looks like.

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

What to watch for as Arizona Cardinals mandatory minicamp kicks off

Things are getting mandatory in the desert with minicamp kicking off Tuesday. Here's what we're keeping tabs on this week.

22 hours ago

Brandon Smith...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign former Cowboy, XFL WR Brandon Smith, release Auden Tate

The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Brandon Smith on Monday, a day before the team's mandatory minicamp kicks off in Tempe.

22 hours ago

Rondale Moore at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Rondale Moore looking to kick availability narrative in 2023

Rondale Moore puts a lot of work into being as physically fit as he can be. Still, injuries continue to follow him early in his career.

22 hours ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker at Cardinals facility ahead of mandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is reportedly back at the team's facility ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp.

22 hours ago

J.J. Watt...

Arizona Sports

Houston Texans adding J.J. Watt to Ring of Honor in 2023

Before former defensive lineman J.J. Watt wrapped up his playing days in Arizona, he created a legacy in Houston.

22 hours ago

Michael Wilson during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson ‘lightyears ahead’ from rookie minicamp

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is among Arizona's rookies that could make an impact right away for the franchise in 2023.

4 days ago

Cardinals GM Ossenfort feeling ‘great’ about contract situation with Budda Baker