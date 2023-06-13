The Arizona Cardinals and the new regime under general manager Monti Ossenfort have not shied away from the fact they’re conducting ongoing contract talks with safety Budda Baker.

Baker requested a trade this offseason but was in the building ahead of on the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as he does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2025. The safety had missed all voluntary workouts and had not joined the team until Monday.

Ossenfort gave an insight into how confident he is that Baker will get a new contract and remain in Arizona.

“They are going great, going great. We expected Budda to be here this week and we were excited to see him in the building and have him here the rest of the week,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday.

“The communication between us and Budda continues to be great. I have made my feeling very clear on how I feel about Budda and the rest of the organization as well. We were just excited to have him back in the building today and we look forward to continue to have that dialogue as we go.”

Baker is owed $27 million over the next two years and the Cardinals have echoed how important Baker is not only to the team on the field but off of it.

He has led the team in tackles numerous times since his arrival to the Valley in 2017, has been a representative in the Pro Bowl for Arizona five times and has made three All-Pro teams.

Additionally, the Cardinals have spoken to the energy he can bring on practice fields and again as the motivation of what hard work and effort looks like.