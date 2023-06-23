Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft but inked a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

There, he joins a team in relative flux with guard James Harden holding a player option, but there could be a pathway to earn minutes on a team led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The power forward group includes Tobias Harris and physical defender P.J. Tucker, with Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels potentially re-signing.

The Sixers also reportedly signed Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley on an Exhibit 10 deal.

The 6-foot-11 Tubelis spent three years with the Wildcats, averaging 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 2022-23.

A two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection, Tubelis shot 57% overall and 31% on 0.9 three-point attempts per game.

He did most of his damage through a mix of running in transition to score there or establishing early low-post position to set up his soft lefty hook.

Tubelis took 58% of his total shot attempts at the rim because of that and added 10% of his shot attempts on offensive put-backs.

Add it up, and he hit 69% on those rim attempts. Even in a 40-point outburst against Oregon in February, all but one of his 21 shot attempts came in the paint.

Tubelis’ 42% accuracy on two-point jumpers showed a little potential to extend his offensive repertoire, but his hesitancy to shoot from three would likely need an adjustment at the NBA level. While that is a worry, the big man does bring ball-moving ability and especially thrived in a high-low offense playing alongside centers such as current Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko in 2021-22 and Wildcats returnee Oumar Ballo this past season.

Tubelis also has question marks on defense, where his efforts and lack of footspeed could raise red flags.

He was projected as a late second-round choice to an undrafted player. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie rated Tubelis as the 65th overall prospect on the big board for the 2023 draft.

