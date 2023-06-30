The Phoenix Suns and free agent Chimezie Metu agreed to a one-year contract as free agency started on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Metu is a 6-foot-9 big man who spent the past three seasons with the Sacramento Kings after starting his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

During his time with the Kings, Metu scored 6.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds in 162 contests.

he took 1.6 three-pointers per game, knocking down 30.3%.

Metu, 26, was not part of the playoff rotation when the Kings faced the Golden State Warriors in the first round, playing just under six minutes total in the seven-game series.

His most impactful season on the court was 2021-22 when he started 20 games and averaged 8.9 points. His role diminished after the Kings traded for Domantas Sabonis.

The former USC Trojans standout was a second-round pick in 2018 by the Spurs.

The Suns reportedly added Metu and former Portland Trail Blazers big Drew Eubanks to the frontcourt on Friday after pulling Jock Landale’s qualifying offer.

Metu and Eubanks spent multiple seasons as teammates on the Spurs.

The Suns also agreed to re-sign Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, according to reports.

Metu and Okogie were teammates at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 for Team Nigeria.

The Suns began the free agency period on Friday with nine players under contract: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Jordan Goodwin, Ish Wainright, Isaiah Todd and Toumani Camara.

Due mostly to the max contracts owed to Beal, Booker, Durant and Ayton, Phoenix was restricted in how it could spend money.

The Suns still managed to open free agency as one of the league’s most active teams.

Follow @AZSports