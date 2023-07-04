Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet talks why he returned to Sun Devils

Jul 3, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: Jul 4, 2023, 3:47 pm

Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the second ha...

Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. This year's game is the 96th annual Territorial Cup match between Arizona rival schools. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 38-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet is back, and now he’s telling everyone why.

“I’m not somebody that, you know, is going to run away from competition,” Bourguet said Monday on the State of the Sun Devils podcast.

“Some people are surprised I’m returning. There was never a doubt in my mind I wouldn’t be coming back.”

Bourguet, a redshirt senior, will compete for the starting quarterback position with redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne, redshirt sophomore Jacob Conovor and freshman Jaden Rashada.

“Getting the opportunity to play and showcase my abilities, the last couple of years I felt like I’ve improved mentally and physically,” Bourguet said.

The 5-foot-11 Tucson native threw for 1,490 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

He said he’s working on his arm strength while he recovers from a broken foot from last season as the team continues to move forward.

“Last season, it wasn’t the season we wanted, we’ve definitely made strides as a team,” he said.

The Sun Devils finished 3-9 in 2022, but had a noteworthy win over Washington in Tempe.

However, ASU would lose the Territorial Cup against Arizona in Tucson, falling 38-35.

“I think Arizona State is a great place to be a quarterback and definitely an empire starting to be built under coach (Kenny) Dillingham and I’m excited to be a part of that,” he said.

