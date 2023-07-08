Another former Phoenix Sun is finding a home on the Golden State Warriors bench.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dario Saric has agreed to a one-year contract to join the Bay Area club.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

The 6-foot-10 Croatian was drafted 12th overall in 2014 by the Orlando Magic before being traded on draft night to the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent parts of three seasons between 2019 and 2023 with Phoenix, averaging 13.5 points in 172 games, starting 122. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.

Saric will be reunited with former Suns point guard Chis Paul in San Francisco, who, reportedly, was a “vocal fan” of the team signing Saric. The two were teammates in the Valley for two-and-a-half seasons.

Earlier this offseason, Golden State acquired 12-time All-Star Paul from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade that centered around Jordan Poole.

Paul averaged 13.9 points per game this past season, his 18th in the Association, along with 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

Dario Šarić and Chris Paul connected a ton during their Phoenix days together. Larger breakdown in just posted article. But here are a few clips. Pick-and-pop, patient pick-and-roll, transition synergy. I'm told Paul was a vocal fan of the Šarić pickup. pic.twitter.com/tTssBF8zmO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023