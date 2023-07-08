Close
Former Sun Dario Saric signs with rival Warriors, joins Chris Paul in the Bay

Jul 8, 2023, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) drives past Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) duri...

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) drives past Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Another former Phoenix Sun is finding a home on the Golden State Warriors bench.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dario Saric has agreed to a one-year contract to join the Bay Area club.

The 6-foot-10 Croatian was drafted 12th overall in 2014 by the Orlando Magic before being traded on draft night to the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent parts of three seasons between 2019 and 2023 with Phoenix, averaging 13.5 points in 172 games, starting 122. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.

Saric will be reunited with former Suns point guard Chis Paul in San Francisco, who, reportedly, was a “vocal fan” of the team signing Saric. The two were teammates in the Valley for two-and-a-half seasons.

Earlier this offseason, Golden State acquired 12-time All-Star Paul from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade that centered around Jordan Poole.

Paul averaged 13.9 points per game this past season, his 18th in the Association, along with 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

 

