D-backs ace Zac Gallen tosses scoreless inning in All-Star Game debut

Jul 11, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Zac Gallen...

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen threw a scoreless first inning in his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Gallen was announced as the NL starter on Monday, becoming the first D-backs pitcher to do so in two decades (Curt Schilling, 2002).

Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien led off against the righty and rolled out to third on a 2-0 cutter that hit the outside corner.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani dug in next and worked a 3-2 count before swinging through a knuckle curve down and in. The 2021 AL MVP also swung and missed at a changeup.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 against Gallen on July 2.

That brought up Tampa Bay rays OF Randy Arozarena, who got ahead 3-1 in the count. Arozarena got his bat out on a cutter away and poked it to left field for the game’s first hit.

On the following pitch, Arozarena took off for second, but Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy threw him out to end the frame.

Corey Seager was the batter when Arozarena was caught stealing.

The D-backs ace tossed 15 pitches, and NL manager Rob Thompson turned to Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Mitch Keller for the second inning.

Gallen has a 3.04 ERA in 19 starts this year, the most in the league. He also leads the NL in WHIP at 1.048 and FIP (fielding-independent pitching) at 2.77.

The 27-year-old entered 2023 after finishing No. 5 in the Cy Young vote last year.

“This thing is a whirlwind, and it’s just an honor. So I’m excited,” Gallen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke after he was announced the starter.

He was one of four D-backs to make the Midsummer Classic along with starting OF Corbin Carroll, OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and SS Geraldo Perdomo.

AL starter Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees tossed a 1-2-3 first inning after a pair of leaping catches at the wall by Texas OF Adolis Garcia and Arozarena, respectively.

