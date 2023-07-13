Former Coyotes F Alex Galchenyuk waived after Scottsdale arrest

Former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk is facing charges from a July 9 arrest that include private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed Thursday.

The incident led to the Coyotes waiving Galchenyuk on Thursday just 12 days after he was signed to a contract.

The Athletic’s Katie Strang added that he was booked into jail Sunday evening and released the following day under his own recognizance. He was arraigned Monday.

Before his abbreviated stint with Arizona this offseason, the center had been with the Coyotes two times prior. He first headed to the desert during the 2018-19 season (72 games played) and again in 2021-22 (60).

Galchenyuk’s first campaign in Arizona was his best as a Coyote, registering 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points and 34 penalty minutes.

He spent last season as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, appearing in 11 games. He recorded just four PIM and had eight shots on goal during that span.

Placing Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers is the latest move by the Coyotes this offseason.

A day earlier, the team inked Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract. The Coyotes have also added newcomers Travis Barron, center Alex Kerfoot, forward Jason Zucker, defenseman Cameron Crotty and goalie Matt Villalta through free agency while trading for defenseman Sean Durzi.

Additionally, Arizona saw the return of forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Troy Stecher.

