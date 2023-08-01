Close
New era notes: Colt McCoy takes charge of Cardinals offense on Day 5 of camp

Jul 31, 2023, 5:35 PM

Colt McCoy throws a football during training camp...

Quarterback Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune has gotten a lot of press a week into training camp.

The 2023 fifth-rounder has gotten a lot of reps in coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense working exclusively with the second team. And with the added looks comes the opportunity to put something on tape, which Tune has taken advantage of.

But on Monday, it was veteran and projected Week 1 starter Colt McCoy who was turning heads.

There’s going to be growing pains undertaking a new offense — as seen from time to time throughout Day 5 — but as a whole, the signal caller turned in arguably his best day in camp so far.

During red zone work early into Monday’s practice, the quarterback went 3-for-3 with a trio of touchdowns, one of which was reeled by rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson.

The pads are almost on

If you are like former wedge buster and co-host of Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Ron Wolfley, you probably woke up Monday ready to for the added intensity that comes with throwing the pads on.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

But Tuesday? That’s a whole different story. After turning in another lower tempo day of work, Day 6 is expected to be anything but with pads for the first time this camp.

“I think everybody’s got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder for tomorrow especially,” linebacker Cameron Thomas said Monday. “But we come in here ready every week so there shouldn’t be a giant jump when the pads come on.

“Every single day you should be emphasizing your technique, executing the scheme. When the pads come on, it should be a little more physical, but it shouldn’t be a drastic jump.”

Looking for a good day to attend camp? Tuesday might be the ticket.

Sanders still sidelined

For yet another practice, Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders was stuck watching from the side after banging his right hand last Thursday.

This time, however, he was donning a cast. Gannon said Saturday that the team was still sorting through things when asked about Sanders’ injury and if Arizona feared his hand could be broken.

Despite not suiting up, Sanders was still engaged with the OLBs group and was seen working on his footwork and hand placement at times.

Tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Hollywood Brown were once again limited as well, really only taking part in individual drills.

Arizona Cardinals S JuJu Hughes looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Woods runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

