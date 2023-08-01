GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune has gotten a lot of press a week into training camp.

The 2023 fifth-rounder has gotten a lot of reps in coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense working exclusively with the second team. And with the added looks comes the opportunity to put something on tape, which Tune has taken advantage of.

But on Monday, it was veteran and projected Week 1 starter Colt McCoy who was turning heads.

There’s going to be growing pains undertaking a new offense — as seen from time to time throughout Day 5 — but as a whole, the signal caller turned in arguably his best day in camp so far.

During red zone work early into Monday’s practice, the quarterback went 3-for-3 with a trio of touchdowns, one of which was reeled by rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson.

The pads are almost on

If you are like former wedge buster and co-host of Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Ron Wolfley, you probably woke up Monday ready to for the added intensity that comes with throwing the pads on.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

But Tuesday? That’s a whole different story. After turning in another lower tempo day of work, Day 6 is expected to be anything but with pads for the first time this camp.

“I think everybody’s got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder for tomorrow especially,” linebacker Cameron Thomas said Monday. “But we come in here ready every week so there shouldn’t be a giant jump when the pads come on.

“Every single day you should be emphasizing your technique, executing the scheme. When the pads come on, it should be a little more physical, but it shouldn’t be a drastic jump.”

Looking for a good day to attend camp? Tuesday might be the ticket.

Sanders still sidelined

For yet another practice, Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders was stuck watching from the side after banging his right hand last Thursday.

#AZCardinals LB Myjai Sanders is taking in Day 5 of training camp from the side and sporting a cast on his right arm. pic.twitter.com/vL3qqrQAzo — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) July 31, 2023

This time, however, he was donning a cast. Gannon said Saturday that the team was still sorting through things when asked about Sanders’ injury and if Arizona feared his hand could be broken.

Despite not suiting up, Sanders was still engaged with the OLBs group and was seen working on his footwork and hand placement at times.

Tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Hollywood Brown were once again limited as well, really only taking part in individual drills.

