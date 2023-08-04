The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Marlon Mack, the football team announced on Friday.

Mack is a six-year NFL veteran. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts 143rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and went on to play for five years there before spending time with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year.

Mack was Indy’s No. 1 running back from 2018-19, rushing for a combined 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona’s running back room is led by James Conner. He was backed up by former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin last year but Benjamin was released in mid-November, leading to more opportunities for Keaontay Ingram, Darrel Williams and Corey Clement.

Ingram and Clement are on the training camp roster, along with undrafted rookie Emari Demercado and Ty’Son Williams. Ingram was rarely seen participating for most of this week of training camp practices, potentially dealing with an injury.

Along with signing Mack, the Cardinals released long snapper Jack Coco.

