Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign former Colts running back Marlon Mack

Aug 4, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes during the second quarter in a game against the Ba...

Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes during the second quarter in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Marlon Mack, the football team announced on Friday.

Mack is a six-year NFL veteran. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts 143rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and went on to play for five years there before spending time with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year.

Mack was Indy’s No. 1 running back from 2018-19, rushing for a combined 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona’s running back room is led by James Conner. He was backed up by former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin last year but Benjamin was released in mid-November, leading to more opportunities for Keaontay Ingram, Darrel Williams and Corey Clement.

Ingram and Clement are on the training camp roster, along with undrafted rookie Emari Demercado and Ty’Son Williams. Ingram was rarely seen participating for most of this week of training camp practices, potentially dealing with an injury.

Along with signing Mack, the Cardinals released long snapper Jack Coco.

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon at Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Jonathan Gannon’s big-picture view for Cardinals in focus at camp

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's plan has been just as advertised more than a week into training camp.

14 hours ago

Kei'Trel Clark at training camp...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Kei’Trel Clark brings the spark on Day 8 of Cardinals camp

Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark made a couple of big plays on Thursday, highlighted by an interception late into practice.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune at a press conference...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune’s mindset unchanged despite training camp hype

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune's expectation for himself was to go in, work hard and make a good first impression. He's done that and more.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown focused on ‘getting right’

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is trusting the process when it comes to getting back to 100%.

2 days ago

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NF...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals will have to prove a young NFL coaching staff works

The Arizona Cardinals have impossibly young leadership, something that will draw even more attention to a new staff in its first year.

2 days ago

Salary cap burger...

Tyler Drake

New era of Cardinals comes with fresh, unique lineup of eats

The product on the field isn't the only change taking place for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this season.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals sign former Colts running back Marlon Mack