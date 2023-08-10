Close
New era notes: Colt McCoy expected to play vs. Broncos as training camp breaks

Aug 9, 2023, 8:58 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals veteran quarterback and likely Week 1 starter Colt McCoy had a few non-throwing days over the past few weeks of training camp.

As head coach Jonathan Gannon put it, the decision was part of the QB’s “protocol.”

But come Arizona’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, you can expect No. 12 to take the field, with Gannon confirming the QB will see snaps Friday night.

That leads us to the next question: Just how many reps is he going to get against Denver?

Looks like we’ll all find out Friday night!

Hollywood feeling good

Cardinals No. 1 wide receiver Hollywood Brown didn’t see a full workload this training camp, seeing a lot of the team side of things from the sideline or in low-tempo situations for the most part.

Gannon said earlier into camp that Brown was dealing with some bumps, bruises and nicks.

But ahead of Arizona’s preseason slate, the wide receiver is feeling fresh.

“I think I’m going to get out there,” Brown said Wednesday. “I think this has been the healthiest I’ve been to play in the preseason.

“I want to get some reps in, build chemistry with the quarterbacks. Just gel with the team. I feel like it will be good for all of us.”

And while there’s always a chance he may not play in Friday’s exhibition, he expects to be on the field at some point or another before the regular season rolls around.

Camp MVPs

It’s typical for an NFL coaching staff to circle or highlight some of the top performers from training camp.

For Gannon, there are a few names away from the field that came to mind Friday.

“Camp MVP should be (senior VP of media relations) Mark Dalton. He’s got to put up with me.”

“And our head dietician (Taylor Mogel-Simpson),” the head coach added. “Food’s been phenomenal.”

What’s next?

Yes, Cardinals camp breaks Wednesday.

That’s not say there isn’t still work to be done before taking on the Broncos.

“Thursday we’ll have a walkthrough/mock game kind of deal,” Gannon said of the team’s plan moving forward. “And then because we play at night, we’ll do a walkthrough at the hotel.

“If we play in the day, a 1 or 4 O’clock game, I don’t love to do walkthroughs. But before a night game, I like to get them up and get their minds going a little bit so they’re not just sitting in the hotel all day.”

Back in their own beds

Training camp is a full immersion into all things football. If someone tells you it isn’t a grind, they’re lying.

For the Cardinals, that means leaving the comfort of their own beds behind for a few weeks.

But with camp breaking at State Farm Stadium, it’s back to the Tempe training facility for the preseason.

More importantly, it’s back to a familiar setting for offensive lineman D.J. Humphries and Co. as they embark on the next stage of the NFL offseason.

“I’m ready to get back to my bed, honestly, and my family” Humphries said Wednesday. “It’s definitely been different to kind of getting adapted to being away at camp versus being locked in for camp. It’s been cool and focusing for sure.

“You got to be able to tune in, lock in on the details and kind of get that separation a little bit, so it’s been good for us.”

