GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals suffered a tough loss in running back Marlon Mack after the veteran went down with a torn Achilles in his left leg on Tuesday.

The injury came on just his third practice with the team following his signing on Friday. He will miss the entire season.

The RB had made an early impression on the coaching staff, quickly finding himself in the backfield for second- and even some first-team reps.

All signs pointed to him having a role with Arizona behind starter James Conner, especially given his familiarity with the head coach Jonathan Gannon from their time in Indianapolis together.

Unfortunately, injuries are a common occurrence in the NFL. Football is a violent game.

Mack may no longer be an option, but that’s not to say there aren’t other avenues to consider already on the roster.

“I think this is another position with good competition with James leading the way there,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “I think there’s competition behind that. We got to see how that shakes out. It’s just like every position on our team.”

Currently, Arizona’s depth chart features Keaontay Ingram as RB2 behind Conner. It’ll be interesting to see just how much action he sees Friday, though, given his limited status as of late.

Corey Clement, who has seen snaps from the first- to third-teams this camp and adds another veteran presence to the room, is next in line, followed by undrafted rookie Emari Demercado.

But while Ossenfort has liked what he’s seen from the room as a whole, his far from putting his blinders on when it comes to adding outside talent.

We saw that Wednesday with the addition of running back Stevie Scott, who entered the league as undrafted rookie free agent in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints. He also saw time with the Denver Broncos and the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

He may not be the only addition to the room, either.

“If there’s a chance somewhere along the line we can improve our roster somewhere, we will look at every avenue to do that,” Ossenfort said. “If not, we’re happy with the guys we have now.”

