Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals place CB Rashad Fenton on IR, cut RB Stevie Scott following 1st preseason game

Aug 14, 2023, 1:53 PM

Rashad Fenton at training camp...

Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals put cornerback Rashad Fenton on injured reserve Monday.

Fenton, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs, was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 by Kansas City. He signed with the Cardinals on March 30 as a free agent.

Fenton’s most starts came in 2021 when he began eight games for the Chiefs. In 2020, he only started three games but played in all 16. He has two career interceptions and has made 98 solo tackles, 127 total.

RELATED STORIES

The team did not disclose the injury.

Arizona also released running back Stevie Scott. The 6-foot-2 back did not play Friday against the Denver Broncos.

Scott played in the USFL this past season after he bounced around the Broncos and Saints training camp rosters since going undrafted in 2021 out of Indiana.

Scott was brought into camp after Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury on Wednesday. Mack will miss the entirety of the 2023 season.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon during Cardinals practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘got a lot to learn from’ after preseason opener

Armed with a game film, it's all about learning from the good, the bad and the ugly for the Cardinals as they begin prep for the Chiefs.

20 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why Cardinals preseason win over Broncos is encouraging first step for new regime

The Arizona Cardinals secured a 18-17 preseason win over Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos on Friday. Dan Bickley tries to manage expectations but breaks down why fans should be encouraged by the comeback victory. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports Presented By

20 hours ago

Zach Ertz, Cardinals tight end...

Arizona Sports

Zach Ertz reportedly cleared from knee injury, on track to open Cardinals’ season

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity after a knee injury ended his 2022 season, reports Mike Garafolo.

20 hours ago

Clayton Tune looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune settles in, gets extended look vs. Broncos

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune completed 13 of 23 passing attempts, including a touchdown, on Friday in the preseason opener.

3 days ago

Cardinals beat Broncos...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals kick off preseason with comeback win vs. Broncos

Yes, an exhibition win or loss doesn't count in the record books for 2023. No, the Arizona Cardinals' new regime doesn't care.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) scrambles away from the pocket against the Denver B...

Stephen Gugliociello

Holy Blough! 3rd QB’s the charm as David Blough lifts Cardinals over Broncos

David Blough got a good look at his competition for backup QB on Friday night before he made his entrance. But he made sure his time counted.

4 days ago

Cardinals place CB Rashad Fenton on IR, cut RB Stevie Scott following 1st preseason game