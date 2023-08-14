The Arizona Cardinals put cornerback Rashad Fenton on injured reserve Monday.

Fenton, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs, was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 by Kansas City. He signed with the Cardinals on March 30 as a free agent.

Fenton’s most starts came in 2021 when he began eight games for the Chiefs. In 2020, he only started three games but played in all 16. He has two career interceptions and has made 98 solo tackles, 127 total.

The team did not disclose the injury.

Arizona also released running back Stevie Scott. The 6-foot-2 back did not play Friday against the Denver Broncos.

Scott played in the USFL this past season after he bounced around the Broncos and Saints training camp rosters since going undrafted in 2021 out of Indiana.

Scott was brought into camp after Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury on Wednesday. Mack will miss the entirety of the 2023 season.

Presented By