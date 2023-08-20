Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns might be best team in NBA 2K24

Aug 20, 2023, 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Devin Booker's look in NBA 2K24...

Devin Booker's look in NBA 2K24. (NBA 2K / Twitter)

(NBA 2K / Twitter)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns, on paper, improved their roster this offseason by adding the likes of Bradley Beal and a strong group of veteran minimum players to place around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton.

Everyone will have to wait until at least Oct. 24, when the regular season tips off, to see if the moves translate to on-court performance.

Digitally, though, they may be the best team to play in NBA 2K24 before the regular season starts and fans will only have to wait a few weeks to play with their hometown-team as a cheat code.

RELATED STORIES

According to 2KRatings.com, Phoenix and the Boston Celtics are tied for an 84 overall ranking if considering the attribute averages of the top eight players on each roster.

Being top-heavy helps the Suns. According to player-rating data recently released by game developers 2K Sports and Visual Concepts, when NBA 2K24 debuts Sept. 8, the Suns will be the only team with more than one player among the top 10 in player ratings: Kevin Durant, 96, and Devin Booker, 94.

Those rankings will remain in place until the regular season begins. After that point, ratings can increase or decrease based on player status, injuries and effectiveness.

Other players with a 94 overall rating are Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard. Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown have overall ratings of 95.

Those joining Kevin Durant with a 96 overall rating are Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry.

Beal has an overall rating of 87, just a few spots higher than Ayton’s 84. No other Suns players are among the top 100.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets leads the league with a 98 overall rating.

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon...

Arizona Sports

Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Bahamas defeat Uruguay to advance to tournament final

Suns center Deandre Ayton, guard Eric Gordon and Team Bahamas earned a victory over Uruguay on Saturday night. 

2 days ago

Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson for Team USA in a FIBA exhibition against Greece...

Kevin Zimmerman

USA Basketball rolls past Greece in FIBA exhibition game

A fast start against Greece was all that USA Basketball needed to remain unbeaten as it keeps moving closer to the World Cup.

3 days ago

Yuta Watanabe...

Arizona Sports

Yuta Watanabe avoids major injury for Japan in FIBA play, may face Luka Doncic Saturday

Yuta Watanabe avoided a serious ankle injury earlier this week and may play for the Japan national team when they take-on Slovenia Saturday.

3 days ago

(Twitter Photo/@10thYearSeniors)...

Kellan Olson

Deandre Ayton’s defensive dominance for Bahamas brings Suns hope

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been a stud for the Bahamas in FIBA play and his defensive activity is particularly encouraging.

3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns mascot "The Gorilla" on the court before NBA game against the Golden State Warrior...

Haboob Blog

Non-NBA fans try to guess team names, mascots for schedule release

Based on a popular internet meme, the Suns and the Gorilla are taking to pedestrians to see if they can identify NBA teams' mascots. 

3 days ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns schedule by the numbers: back-to-backs, longest road trips

Checking in on the Phoenix Suns' back-to-backs, road trips, homestands and key matchups for the upcoming season.

3 days ago

Phoenix Suns might be best team in NBA 2K24