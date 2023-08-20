Phoenix Suns might be best team in NBA 2K24

The Phoenix Suns, on paper, improved their roster this offseason by adding the likes of Bradley Beal and a strong group of veteran minimum players to place around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton.

Everyone will have to wait until at least Oct. 24, when the regular season tips off, to see if the moves translate to on-court performance.

Digitally, though, they may be the best team to play in NBA 2K24 before the regular season starts and fans will only have to wait a few weeks to play with their hometown-team as a cheat code.

According to 2KRatings.com, Phoenix and the Boston Celtics are tied for an 84 overall ranking if considering the attribute averages of the top eight players on each roster.

Being top-heavy helps the Suns. According to player-rating data recently released by game developers 2K Sports and Visual Concepts, when NBA 2K24 debuts Sept. 8, the Suns will be the only team with more than one player among the top 10 in player ratings: Kevin Durant, 96, and Devin Booker, 94.

Those rankings will remain in place until the regular season begins. After that point, ratings can increase or decrease based on player status, injuries and effectiveness.

Other players with a 94 overall rating are Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard. Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown have overall ratings of 95.

Those joining Kevin Durant with a 96 overall rating are Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry.

The top overall players in #NBA2K24 ⭐ Agree with these or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/PsoknTkoLc — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 9, 2023

Beal has an overall rating of 87, just a few spots higher than Ayton’s 84. No other Suns players are among the top 100.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets leads the league with a 98 overall rating.

