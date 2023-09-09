Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Move over dad: Toddler Brady Drake gives expert Arizona Cardinals prediction

Sep 9, 2023, 7:31 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Sports’ Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake isn’t the only one in his family making team predictions in 2023.

In an effort to spice up the traditional win-loss prediction before the Cardinals embark on the regular season, Drake’s two-year old daughter Brady went to work giving her expert take on the schedule ahead.

And let’s just say, if the season is even remotely close to Brady’s prediction, we’re in for a wacky one at 5-10-2.

That’s right, two ties.

Her prediction starts off pretty uneventful, with the Cardinals losing the first three games of the season to a tough slate of opponents in the Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Then things take a bit of a turn, with Brady proclaiming that there will be a tie in Week 4 between the Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Maybe she knows something we don’t!

That’s as close as they’ll get to a win for a while, though, with Brady predicting back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams before yet another tie, this time against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

That’s not to say Brady didn’t have some Cardinals wins hidden in her back pocket, picking Arizona as the victor in five of the next six matchups over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Cleveland Browns in Week 9, Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, Hoston Texans in Week 11 and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

The only loss over that six-game span came at the hands of the Rams in Week 12.

The success wouldn’t last past Week 13, however, with Brady predicting four consecutive losses against the 49ers, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Seahawks to wrap up the year.

Despite the tough finish, Brady’s take is currently the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to games won between Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner crew and cownose sting ray predictions, who all posted a mark of 4-13.

Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

