Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Former Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne waived by Spurs, per report

Sep 11, 2023, 11:44 AM

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during Game Four of the NBA Western Conferen...

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Former Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix traded Payne to the Spurs in mid-July, along with a 2025 second-round pick and nearly $6 million in cash. The move cut $26.4 million off the Suns’ projected tax bill, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, and also a generated a $6.5 million trade exception.

Wojnarowski notes the reasoning behind the move.

The Spurs have several young guards they’re planning to build around on the roster, and Payne will ultimately make more sense for a contending team’s roster.

San Antonio’s roster heading into training camp in a few weeks was overloaded on guaranteed contracts, with the Spurs still needing to cut two more players after Payne to trim down to the maximum 15, per Marks.

RELATED STORIES

Payne originally joined the Suns in the bubble for the end of the 2019-20 season before spending three more years in Phoenix. His play was up and down, as the 29-year-old was one of the best reserve guards in basketball for the 2020-21 campaign before his play regressed the last two seasons. Payne was in the final year of a three-year extension the Suns signed him to in 2021.

While Payne’s inconsistencies will keep him from getting jotted down as a No. 2 point guard on a NBA depth chart heading into next season, his energy, pace of play and playmaking would all be assets to a team.

Without Payne, Phoenix goes into next season without a traditional point guard. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will share those duties of running the offense, while defensive stalwart Jordan Goodwin and veteran scoring guard Eric Gordon are expected to make up the rest of the guard rotation off the bench. Two-way guard Saben Lee is also on the roster and played well during injury-riddled segments last season after originally joining the team on a 10-day contract.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant from USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics...

Arizona Sports

LeBron James reportedly recruiting Kevin Durant for Olympics; Devin Booker interested

USA Basketball could have a group of stars for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant showing interest in committing.

12 hours ago

Canada forward Kelly Olynyk (13) gestures during the Basketball World Cup bronze medal game between...

Associated Press

US fails to medal in FIBA World Cup after stumble against Canada

Mikal Bridges hit a game tying shot to force overtime but the US lost the bronze medal game at the FIBA World Cup to Canada.

1 day ago

Steve Kerr and Austin Reaves after USA Basketball falls to Germany in the semifinals of the FIBA Wo...

Associated Press

No gold: USA Basketball falls to Germany in FIBA World Cup semis

For the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not be any medal at all for USA Basketball.

3 days ago

Follow @KellanOlson...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns release design of 2 new courts for 2023-24 season

The Phoenix Suns on Thursday provided a look at Footprint Center's two new court designs for the 2023-24 season.

4 days ago

Lu Dort celebrates during Canada's win against Luka Doncic and Slovenia in FIBA World Cup play...

Associated Press

Luka Doncic and Dillon Brooks ejected as Canada joins Serbia, US and Germany in FIBA semis

Slovenia's Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals.

5 days ago

Reported Nike Book 1s (HypeBeast screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker teases colors for signature shoe Nike Book 1

Suns' Devin Booker is the latest superstar to get their own signature shoe and fans around the Valley are finally getting a first look.

6 days ago

Former Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne waived by Spurs, per report