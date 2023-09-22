Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ wild card tiebreakers primer, postseason magic number

Sep 22, 2023, 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Lourdes Gurriel Jr...

Lourdes Gurriel Jr #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Chase Field on September 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered play on Friday with the second National League Wild Card spot in hand, controlling their own destiny. But there were four teams within 2.5 games of each other going for two spots.

The wild card standings entering Friday were: Phillies (84-69), D-backs (81-72), Cubs (79-74), Marlins (79-74), Reds (79-75), Giants (76-77).

Arizona’s magic number for a playoff spot sits at seven games with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros left on the schedule.

The D-backs are done playing National League teams during the regular season, and their tiebreakers in the NL Wild Card battle are set.

Head-to-head record is the first tiebreaker, as the Game 163 was eliminated when playoffs expanded last year. The second tiebreaker is record within one’s division followed by record within the league but outside of the division.

The three division winners in the NL are close to set in stone. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers already clinched, while the Milwaukee Brewers entered Friday eight games up on the Cubs in the NL Central.

Here’s a look at the D-backs’ tiebreaker statuses and the remaining schedules of their wild card competitors:

Diamondback’ National League Wild Card race Tiebreakers

D-backs vs. Phillies

Tiebreaker: Phillies (4-3)

Two of Philadelphia’s wins over Arizona came in extra innings, including a game in which then-Diamondbacks reliever Jose Ruiz had two outs with a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Phillies remaining schedule: vs. Mets (3), vs. Pirates (3), at Mets (3)

D-backs vs. Cubs

Tiebreaker: D-backs (6-1)

The Diamondbacks claimed three of four games at Wrigley Field a week before sweeping the Cubs at home to jump them in the standings last weekend.

Cubs remaining schedule: vs. Rockies (3), at Braves (3), at Brewers (3)

D-backs vs. Marlins

Tiebreaker: Marlins (4-2)

Arizona has not faced Miami since May 10. Madison Bumgarner started in one of the D-backs’ losses, while two others involved late-game lead changes.

Marlins remaining schedule: vs. Brewers (3), at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)

D-backs vs. Reds

Tiebreaker: Reds (4-3)

The difference in this series is an extra-inning balk from Nabil Crismatt in his lone Diamondbacks appearance that put the Reds ahead at Chase Field.

Reds remaining opponents: vs. Pirates (3), at Guardians (2), at Cardinals (3)

D-backs vs. Giants

Tiebreaker: D-backs (7-6)

The Diamondbacks needed both wins in their two-game series against the Giants this week and executed, outscoring San Francisco 15-5.

Giants remaining schedule: at Dodgers (3), vs. Padres (3), vs. Dodgers (3)

Three-way tiebreaker

The most likely three-ways ties the D-backs could find themselves in would involve a combination of the Cubs, Marlins and Reds:

D-backs, Cubs, Marlins: Marlins own head-to-head vs. both

D-backs, Cubs, Reds: Reds own head-to-head vs. both

D-backs, Marlins, Reds: Marlins and Reds own head-to-head over D-backs, Marlins hold better intradivision record than Reds

Checking in on Astros

The final series of the regular season could make or break both the D-backs’ and Astros’ seasons.

Houston entered Friday only 0.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners in what has been a dogfight in the AL West. The Toronto Blue Jays own the same record as Houston and sit in the second wild card spot, so one of those three teams will not play in the postseason.

The Astros face the Kansas City Royals and Mariners before heading to Chase Field.

