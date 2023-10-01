Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll named 2023 Luis Gonzalez Award winner

Sep 30, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm

(Arizona Diamondbacks X screenshot)

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday that outfielder Corbin Carroll was named the Luis Gonzalez Award winner for 2023.

The award is given annually to the D-backs player who best exemplifies the talents, spirit and heart of the D-backs legend both on and off the field, including baseball accomplishments, community impact and fan engagement, as voted by his teammates, coaches and staff members, according to Baseball Almanac.

Carroll is the sixth recipient of the award that was founded in 2015.

Every winner of the award in previous years is no longer with the team: Daulton Varsho (2022), David Peralta (2021), Eduardo Escobar (2019-20), Paul Goldschmidt (2015, 2016-17) and Chris Owings (2016).

RELATED STORIES

Gonzalez had his No. 20 jersey retired in 2010, the first D-backs player to have their number retired. He was joined by lefty Randy Johnson in the Chase Field rafters in 2015. Jackie Robinson had his number retired leaguewide in 1997.

It’s safe to say that Carroll will not be moved any time soon like his fellow award winners as he signed an eight-year extension before the season began.

The D-backs are currently facing the Houston Astros with an NL Wild Card bid in the balance on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Joe Mantiply...

Alex Weiner

When did the D-backs’ bullpen become one of MLB’s best?

The Diamondbacks' bullpen has had its ups and downs this season, but the unit has been one of the best in MLB down the stretch.

2 hours ago

Merrill Kelly...

Stephen Gugliociello

Diamondbacks clinching scenarios: Two ways Arizona can go to the postseason Saturday

The Diamondbacks are on the brink of the postseason for the first time since 2017, and it's so close, you can almost taste the champagne.

10 hours ago

Jace Peterson...

Alex Weiner

Astros hold on vs. D-backs after Peña’s diving play, Arizona can clinch wild card on Saturday

The Diamondbacks came up short of clinching a playoff spot on Friday against the Astros but will get another chance on Saturday.

19 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for postseason berth

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

19 hours ago

Elly De La Cruz #44 and Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate their team's 19-2 victor...

Associated Press

Reds clobber Cardinals to keep pressure on D-backs in postseason race

Cincinnati hit six home runs in a 19-2 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals to stay alive in the National League Wild Card race.

22 hours ago

Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports...

Alex Weiner

D-backs surprise Greg Schulte by dedicating radio booth to longtime broadcaster

The Diamondbacks surprised longtime broadcaster Greg Schulte by naming the radio booth after him before his final regular season series.

24 hours ago

