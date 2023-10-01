D-backs’ Corbin Carroll named 2023 Luis Gonzalez Award winner

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday that outfielder Corbin Carroll was named the Luis Gonzalez Award winner for 2023.

The award is given annually to the D-backs player who best exemplifies the talents, spirit and heart of the D-backs legend both on and off the field, including baseball accomplishments, community impact and fan engagement, as voted by his teammates, coaches and staff members, according to Baseball Almanac.

Carroll is the sixth recipient of the award that was founded in 2015.

Every winner of the award in previous years is no longer with the team: Daulton Varsho (2022), David Peralta (2021), Eduardo Escobar (2019-20), Paul Goldschmidt (2015, 2016-17) and Chris Owings (2016).

Gonzalez had his No. 20 jersey retired in 2010, the first D-backs player to have their number retired. He was joined by lefty Randy Johnson in the Chase Field rafters in 2015. Jackie Robinson had his number retired leaguewide in 1997.

It’s safe to say that Carroll will not be moved any time soon like his fellow award winners as he signed an eight-year extension before the season began.

The D-backs are currently facing the Houston Astros with an NL Wild Card bid in the balance on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.