ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ NL Wild Card Series schedule, possible postseason opponents

Sep 30, 2023, 8:03 PM | Updated: 11:17 pm

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks punched their ticket to the postseason on Saturday after the Cincinnati Reds fell to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona earned a wild card spot after the Los Angeles Dodgers captured the NL West crown. The D-backs will open their postseason on Tuesday in a best-of-three series on the road.

Their opponent is not yet determined, as the D-backs and Miami Marlins continue to jostle for the final two wild card spots after both clinching on Saturday.

Miami has the tiebreaker and a half-game lead. Its game on Thursday against the New York Mets was postponed due to rain in the ninth inning. Miami was up 2-1, and the only time to resume the game is Monday, after the regular season concludes.

If the D-backs close their regular season a half-game up on the Marlins, the possibly resumed game’s outcome will determine seeding. If Sunday ends with the Marlins ahead, then the postponement becomes irrelevant for Arizona.

Who will the D-backs play in the postseason?

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies will host the wild card round. If Arizona finishes ahead of Miami, it will head to Philadelphia. Otherwise, the D-backs will travel to Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the NL Central, while the Phillies earned the top wild card spot.

When do the D-backs play in the postseason?

Game 1: Tuesday

Game 2: Wednesday

Game 3: Thursday (if necessary)

Times have not yet been announced. All three games will be played at the home ballpark of the higher seed.

The National League Division Series begins on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will await the wild card round winners.

Each wild card series game will air on ESPN, ESPN 2 or ABC.

D-backs’ NL Wild Card Series schedule, possible postseason opponents