Cardinals release CB Christian Matthew, 2 others from 53-man roster

Oct 2, 2023, 2:00 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals released cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Christian Matthew and offensive lineman Ilm Manning on Monday, the team announced.

Additionally, Arizona cut defensive lineman Jacob Slade from the practice squad.

Matthew and Boyd both served as special teamers in Arizona’s 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, though did not record a defensive snap.

The former looked like a potential contributor under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis this past offseason. Throughout most of training camp, Matthew ran with the first team and appeared much more confident than he did as a rookie.

Boyd on the other hand was largely viewed as more of a special teamer while also providing depth at a position that entered the year with a lot of question marks.

With the two free agents, the Cardinals CBs room now features 2023 sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark, Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton Sr. and Starling Thomas V.

Arizona also has practice squad options Bobby Price and Divaad Wilson that could be elevated ahead of game days if need be.

The releases could signal a potential return of rookie Garrett Williams from the non-football injured list sooner rather than later. The 2023 third-rounder has yet to practice as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Syracuse.

As for Manning, the Glendale native did not appear in a game for the Cardinals in 2023. He was a healthy scratch in Week 4.

Manning entered the week as Elijah Wilkinson’s backup on Arizona’s unofficial depth chart.

With Manning off the team, the Cardinals have Trystan Colon, Keith Ismael that can currently fill in behind Wilkinson. Marquis Hayes is another option to consider from the practice squad.

Manning’s release could also mean veteran Dennis Daley is closing in on a return to action after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

