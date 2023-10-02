Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant confirms he will play in 2024 Olympics in Paris

Oct 2, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Kevin Durant at Suns media day 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Durant at Suns media day 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY WILLS RICE


The United States men’s basketball team was a hot topic of conversation after falling to Germany in the FIBA World Cup this offseason.

The team has been known as a juggernaut, winning gold at the Olympics from 1992-2020, except in 2004, when Team USA brought home the bronze from Athens.

But, like in Athens, this rendition of the World Cup, the team did not bring its “A” squad.

The bronze medal left a sour taste in the mouths of many of America’s best players, including Suns small forward Kevin Durant.

Durant was briefly asked during Suns media day on Monday if he would have any interest in playing for Team USA if he was asked to do so.

“I will play in the Olympics next year,” Durant said.

The Suns small forward has dealt with some serious injuries that left him out for extended periods of time including an MCL sprain (2016-17) and an Achilles tear during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Despite being 35 years old, the superstar and many other big names around the NBA have expressed their commitment.

When current and 2020 Olympic teammate Devin Booker was asked if he had any interest, he had a similar response.

“I’ll do it,” Booker said.

As most teams around the association held media day on Monday, other stars including Golden State Warriors Steph Curry expressed interest in playing for Team USA.

“I want to be playing. It’s the one thing I haven’t done … I definitely want to be there. I definitely want to be on the team,” Curry said.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also showed interest, saying he would not have to do much playing with a collection of talent that good.

