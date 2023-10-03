Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals release P Nolan Cooney, sign 2 to active roster

Oct 3, 2023, 1:25 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals released punter Nolan Cooney on Tuesday, the team announced.

And as one punter heads out, another heads in, with Arizona signing Blake Gillikin to the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals’ roster moves didn’t stop there, either, with the team signing safety Joey Blount from the practice squad.

Arizona also signed defensive lineman Phil Hoskins to the practice squad.

Cooney, who beat out Arizona State product Matt Haack this training camp, heads elsewhere after averaging 45.5 yards per punt with a long of 56 through four games played. Just two of his 13 punts were inside the 20-yard line.

RELATED STORIES

His final showing as a Cardinal in 2023 was arguably his worst, averaging 39 yards per punt in Arizona’s 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooney’s departure makes way for Gillikin.

Joining the New Orleans Saints in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, the 25-year-old played in every game the past two seasons.

During that span, he averaged 47 yards per attempt and landed 61 punts inside the 20-yard line, highlighted by a Saints franchise record of 32 in 2022.

Despite his recent success in New Orleans, Gillikin was released after training camp and has yet to play in 2023.

Blount heads to the 53-man roster after originally signing on with Arizona’s practice squad on Sept. 18, the same day star Budda Baker was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Blount played 11 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season after joining them as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He recorded eight special teams tackles and a fumble recovery.

Hoskins meanwhile appeared in eight games with the Carolina Panthers the past two seasons after joining their ranks as a 2021 seventh-round pick out of Kentucky.

He recorded one sack, six tackles and a QB hit as a Panther.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Dante Stills...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Dante Stills impressing as snaps pile up

Rookie Dante Stills is flying under the radar as he slowly but surely gets the chance to prove himself along the defensive line.

21 hours ago

Christian Matthew at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals release CB Christian Matthew, 2 others from 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Christian Matthew and offensive lineman Ilm Manning on Monday.

1 day ago

Michael Wilson celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals still show progress despite lopsided loss to 49ers

The scoreboard read in favor of the 49ers, but there were still positives to take away from the Cardinals' third loss of 2023.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown active vs. 49ers, Keaontay Ingram out

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team's Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

2 days ago

Roy Lopez at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals DL Roy Lopez hoping to stick with hometown team

As a Tempe native who played for Mesquite High School, it's a clean slate in a familiar setting with a team Roy Lopez grew up watching.

6 days ago

Michael Wilson catches a pass in Week 2...

Tyler Drake

Michael Wilson’s comfort level within Cardinals offense continues to evolve

Michael Wilson continues to impress for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. The next step is getting him more involved as a pass catcher.

8 days ago

Cardinals release P Nolan Cooney, sign 2 to active roster