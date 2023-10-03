MILWAUKEE — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has been playing through a case of turf toe, and he said before Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday that he would probably have an injection to ease the pain.

Pham has not played in the outfield since Sept. 22 while dealing with the right foot injury. He’s remained in the lineup regularly as a designated hitter, though, and slotted into the three-hole for Tuesday’s postseason opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He said he had never experienced turf toe before.

“I thought it was my cleats, so I’ve been switching out cleats and it just gradually got worse,” Pham said. “I can tell you it’s painful. I don’t know how football players are doing it, granted, we play every day and they don’t but I was making my fantasy lineup like ‘Yep, I can’t start him. You got turf toe.’”

Manager Torey Lovullo said the club gave Pham the option to shut it down for a bit if needed but the veteran has continued to tough it out.

“I think he’s coming out on the other side and he’s ready to go out and compete,” Lovullo said. “It’s a statement as to who he is and what he wants to do every time he steps on the field. There’s a certain toughness to him. I think he brings it out of his teammates. It’s a great example.”

Pham went 4-for-23 over his last seven games entering the postseason with four RBIs and five walks.

The D-backs acquired Pham at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, and he’s been primarily penciled into the No. 3 spot in the order since with a .241/.304/.415 slash line.

In 56 postseason plate appearances, Pham has a .931 OPS and three home runs.

