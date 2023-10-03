Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham battling turf toe, remains in postseason lineup as DH

Oct 3, 2023, 4:20 PM

Tommy Pham...

Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a double against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

MILWAUKEE — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has been playing through a case of turf toe, and he said before Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday that he would probably have an injection to ease the pain.

Pham has not played in the outfield since Sept. 22 while dealing with the right foot injury. He’s remained in the lineup regularly as a designated hitter, though, and slotted into the three-hole for Tuesday’s postseason opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He said he had never experienced turf toe before.

“I thought it was my cleats, so I’ve been switching out cleats and it just gradually got worse,” Pham said. “I can tell you it’s painful. I don’t know how football players are doing it, granted, we play every day and they don’t but I was making my fantasy lineup like ‘Yep, I can’t start him. You got turf toe.’”

RELATED STORIES

Manager Torey Lovullo said the club gave Pham the option to shut it down for a bit if needed but the veteran has continued to tough it out.

“I think he’s coming out on the other side and he’s ready to go out and compete,” Lovullo said. “It’s a statement as to who he is and what he wants to do every time he steps on the field. There’s a certain toughness to him. I think he brings it out of his teammates. It’s a great example.”

Pham went 4-for-23 over his last seven games entering the postseason with four RBIs and five walks.

The D-backs acquired Pham at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, and he’s been primarily penciled into the No. 3 spot in the order since with a .241/.304/.415 slash line.

In 56 postseason plate appearances, Pham has a .931 OPS and three home runs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks vs. Brewers wild card series...

Kevin Zimmerman

Evan Longoria dive sets up Diamondbacks’ double-play to strand Brewers

Evan Longoria saved the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers with a diving snag.

42 minutes ago

Corbin Carroll hits a home run in Game 1 of NL Wild Card between Diamondbacks vs. Brewers...

Kevin Zimmerman

Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte hit back-to-back home runs after Brewers jump on Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte answered after the Milwaukee Brewers jumped on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series.

2 hours ago

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, stands for the national anthem next to third base...

Associated Press

Arizona resident, UA legend, Lovullo influence Terry Francona retires

Tucson resident and U of A alumnus Terry Francona stepped away from the game on Tuesday, ending a 23-year managerial career.

2 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks replace Jake McCarthy with Jace Peterson on NL Wild Card roster

MLB gave the Arizona Diamondbacks approval to replace outfielder Jake McCarthy on their NL Wild Card roster against the Milwaukee Brewers.

3 hours ago

Corbin Carroll diving catch...

John Guzzon

ESPN’s Passan, others say D-backs have legitimate shot at World Series title

The D-backs only won 84 games this season and backed into the NL Wild Card series but they could still win it all.

5 hours ago

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Brewers preview: Brandon Pfaadt honored to start Game 1 as rookie

The Arizona Diamondbacks are trusting rookie Brandon Pfaadt to come through in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

7 hours ago

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham battling turf toe, remains in postseason lineup as DH