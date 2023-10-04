The Phoenix Suns on Wednesday announced a new streaming package called Suns Live for Arizona residents trying to watch games in 2023.

In partnership with Arizona’s Family (3TV) and Kiswe, the new direct-to-consumer streaming platform will provide fans with live games, game replays and original content.

The platform will include 70 regular season games (excluding all nationally televised games) and all five preseason games while also giving fans the opportunity to watch from the comfort of their home as well as on the go.

Suns Live will be available only for Arizona residents. For those outside the state, games will be streamed on NBA League Pass.

The Suns’ pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as behind-the-scenes, off-the-court moments, and on-demand games, will also stream on Suns Live.

Subscriptions will cost $109.99 per year or $14.99 per month. Annual subscriptions will include a limited-edition Suns T-shirt, according to the team.

Subscriptions for both packages are available online with additional information on how to stream via connected TV apps will be announced in the coming weeks.

There is currently original content on the platform prior to Phoenix’s first preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

