Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL owners extend commissioner Roger Goodell through 2027

Oct 18, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner...

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. Jim Trotter, a former NFL Media journalist, is accusing the NFL of refusing to address what he calls longstanding institutional discrimination and said his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice. In making his allegations in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments. Trotter said the concerns he raised with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding these comments and the lack of diversity among NFL Media employees fell on deaf ears.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell received his long-anticipated contract extension on Wednesday.

“The Compensation Committee updated the full ownership today that an agreement has been reached to extend commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract for three years, through March 2027,” the league announced in a statement.

A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Goodell’s deal includes clauses for extension or succession. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details weren’t released.

Goodell’s current contract was set to expire in spring 2024.

The financial terms of Goodell’s new contract weren’t immediately known. Goodell reportedly earned $63.9 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The 64-year-old Goodell has served as commissioner since succeeding Paul Tagliabue in 2006. He began his NFL career as an administrative intern in 1982 under then-commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Under Goodell’s leadership, the NFL’s popularity and revenue have skyrocketed. The Washington Commanders were sold for a record $6.05 billion earlier this year.

Goodell also has dealt with intense scrutiny and criticism regarding the league’s handling of off-field issues involving players, including domestic violence, and the initial response to Colin Kaepernick’s call for social justice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals designate QB Kyler Murray, S Budda Baker to return from injured lists

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome Kyler Murray and Budda Baker back to the practice field on Wednesday, Jonathan Gannon said.

1 hour ago

Kyler Murray looks on...

Arizona Sports

Let’s predict when Cardinals QB Kyler Murray returns from ACL injury

Six weeks into the season and there have been no public developments when it comes to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's potential return.

20 hours ago

Myjai Sanders returns to practice...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals waive 2022 pick Myjai Sanders

Arizona Cardinals 2022 third-round pick Myjai Sanders was cut as the team faced a clock to activate him to the 53-man roster.

24 hours ago

Trey McBride runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride’s upped usage among Cardinals wrinkles to watch moving forward

Trey McBride's usage and the Cardinals' run game against the Rams were among the main talking points from Week 6's action.

1 day ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback vs. Arizona State...

Associated Press

Caleb Williams sweepstakes: Arizona Cardinals among many who could draft USC QB in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals have the toughest remaining schedule of the bottom-feeders with Caleb Williams atop the 2024 NFL Draft board.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

When will Kyler Murray return? Gannon explains what Cardinals want to see first

Kyler Murray is eligible to return from the PUP list, but the Arizona Cardinals aren't rushing things. Here's the latest.

2 days ago

NFL owners extend commissioner Roger Goodell through 2027