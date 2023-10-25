The Phoenix Suns lost a second-round pick in 2024 for contacting then-free agent center Drew Eubanks ahead of the allowed negotiation period, the NBA announced Wednesday.

The pick is originally a Denver Nuggets selection that Phoenix acquired in a July trade with the Orlando Magic that added three second-rounders for a 2026 first-round pick swap.

The NBA said in a release that the Suns cooperated with the investigation.

“We are disappointed with the results of the NBA investigation,” the Suns said in a statement. “If there was a violation, it was inadvertent. We are focused on complying with league rules and competing at the highest level every year. With that being said, we accept the penalty from the league and are focused on looking forward to this season.”

News of Eubanks signing with the Suns, like other free-agent additions, dropped minutes after the 3 p.m. MST deadline on June 30 to begin the league’s open negotiating period.

Eubanks averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last year for the Portland Trail Blazers, starting 28 of 78 games.

The 26-year-old will back up starting center Jusuf Nurkic this year in Phoenix, giving the Suns a more athletic rim-roller after the team traded Deandre Ayton to Portland in the offseason.

Eubanks scored four points and added seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 19 minutes in the season-opener Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns, who have traded their first-round picks and added pick swaps in alternating years in the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades, now have five future second-rounders in their stash.

Phoenix Suns’ future NBA Draft picks

First-round picks after pick-swaps

2024 — Least favorable of own pick, Wizards (conveys to Knicks if 13-30) or Grizzlies

2026 — Least favorable of own pick, Wizards (if not conveyed to Knicks in 2024-25) or Magic

2028 — Least favorable of own pick, Wizards (or 76ers if 9-30) or Nets

2030 — Least favorable of own, Wizards or Grizzlies

Suns second-round picks

2024 — Spurs, protected if 31-49 or 55-59 (via Payne trade)

2026 — Least favorable of Pistons, Magic or Bucks (via Magic trade)

2028 — Celtics via Magic, if 46-60 (via Magic trade)

2028 — Grizzlies (via Todd trade)

2029 — Grizzlies (via Todd trade)

