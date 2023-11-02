The Phoenix Suns have upgraded shooting guard Devin Booker to questionable for Thursday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs after he missed the last three games due to a left ankle sprain.

Booker has been listed as doubtful before those previous games, meaning this is a positive development in his status. That is worthwhile because of the lack of information from Phoenix regarding the injury. Head coach Frank Vogel has not been willing to share a timeline or timetable for when Booker will return, only saying that both Booker and Bradley Beal (low back spasms) are putting in the work to get back.

Booker told the TNT broadcast during Tuesday’s loss to the Spurs that he would be back “pretty soon.”

Beal will miss his fifth straight game, having yet to play this regular season.

Phoenix is off to a 2-2 start this season and could easily be 4-0 had it not been for rough fourth quarters against the Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs. Without Booker and Beal, Phoenix has started Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon. Both have played well recently, with Gordon averaging 16.5 points per game and Allen posting 10.5.

