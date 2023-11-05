Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Devin Booker out vs. Pistons with right calf strain

Nov 5, 2023, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:23 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns will again be without starting guard Devin Booker when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

This time, though, the guard is out due to a right calf strain after missing multiple games with a left ankle sprain suffered in Phoenix’s season opener.

Booker missed three straight games with the ankle issue before returning to action Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting to go along with 13 assists and nine rebounds in the losing effort.

His return would be short-lived, however, with Booker missing Saturday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Through two games, Booker is averaging 31.5 points, 10.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 36 minutes per game.

Also listed as out for Sunday’s afternoon tilt in Detroit is guard Bradley Beal. Phoenix’s biggest offseason acquisition has yet to suit up for the Suns this season as he continues to deal with back spasms.

Phoenix will look for Kevin Durant to carry the load in their absences as the Suns try to avoid dropping a fourth straight game against a Pistons squad eyeing their first win in four games.

In six starts, Durant is averaging 28 points, seven rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 36 minutes per game.

Tipoff for Suns-Pistons is slated for 1 p.m. Catch all the action over on ESPN 620 AM or 98.7 FM HD-2.

