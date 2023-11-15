Arizona football jumped four spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.

The Wildcats — No. 19 on the Associated Press Top 25 — improved to No. 17 in the CFP rankings after cracking the list at No. 21 last week. Arizona is one of five Pac-12 schools in the rankings with Washington (No. 5), Oregon (No. 6), Oregon State (No. 11) and Utah (No. 22).

The Wildcats survived Colorado in Boulder 34-31 on a last-second 24-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Loop on Saturday. Arizona has won four straight games with its last loss coming on Oct. 7 to USC in triple overtime, 43-41.

Arizona is 7-3 this season with two games remaining. It faces Utah on Saturday in Tucson before the Territorial Cup matchup with Arizona State in Tempe on Nov. 25.

The November 14th CFP Top 25 is HERE 🙌 Do you agree with this week’s rankings? pic.twitter.com/wniswE0uHv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2023

Last week, the Wildcats returned to the CFP rankings for the first time since the 2017 season, which was the last time they clinched a bowl game.

Georgia moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, nudging past Ohio State, with third-place Michigan and fourth-place Florida State holding their spots in the top four.

The top eight teams in the rankings won last week, and the selection committee’s only changes among that group were at the very top.

Georgia had maybe its most impressive performance of the season Saturday, beating Mississippi 52-17. It was the second straight week the Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent, after downing Missouri the game before.

Michigan is also coming off its first victory against a ranked team. The Wolverines won 24-15 at Penn State, but couldn’t pass Big Ten rival Ohio State. They will play the Buckeyes at home on Nov. 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

