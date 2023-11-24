Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Jaden Rashada to start for Arizona State in Territorial Cup, per reports

Nov 24, 2023, 4:17 PM

Jaden Rashada, Arizona State...

ASU QB Jaden Rashada (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football is expected to have heralded freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada back under center on Saturday, per reports.

Rashada started the first two games to begin his college career before re-aggravating an undisclosed injury that dated back to high school during the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State. With the initial start in a win vs. Southern Utah, he joined Jayden Daniels — now a Heisman candidate for LSU — as the only two true freshmen to start at quarterback for the Sun Devils.

Rashada had been progressing back over time from an injury the team said in mid-September would take 4-6 weeks, and he’s now expected to make his return against No. 16 Arizona in the 97th Territorial Cup, who could be playing for a Pac-12 Championship Game berth depending on what happens Friday night between No. 6 Oregon and No. 15 Oregon State.

RELATED STORIES

Rashada was suited up and active for the Week 11 loss to Oregon but never saw the field. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said before the game that he would be used only in emergencies.

In the two games Rashada played, the 6-foot-4 freshman passed for 403 yards on 34-of-60 passing with a team-high three touchdowns and one interception.

In the nine games since he went out, Sun Devils passers Drew Pyne, Trenton Bourguet, Jacob Conover, Cameron Skattebo and Jalin Conyers have combined to throw just four touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.

Because Rashada will finish the season with just three games played, he can retain redshirt eligibility for this season.

Catch Rashada’s return in the Territorial Cup on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN.

Arizona State Football

Michael Wiley, Arizona Wildcats RB in 2022 Territorial Cup...

Arizona Sports

Sun Devils vs. Wildcats: A look back at Territorial Cup history

Arizona and ASU match up in the 2022 Territorial Cup with both teams looking for a win to head to the offseason.

17 minutes ago

Jalin Conyers...

Aaron Schmidt

No Pity for the Kitty: Sun Devils veterans understand weight of Territorial Cup

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, the finale to Kenny Dillingham's first year against the Arizona Wildcats is their bowl game.

6 hours ago

No pity for the Kitty 7-0 billboard from Arizona State fans...

Associated Press

‘I just showed them the billboard’: Jedd Fisch motivates Arizona for ASU rivalry

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch's tactic for Saturday's game at Arizona State is simple: He showed them the 70-7 billboard.

12 hours ago

Bo Nix of Oregon...

Associated Press

Pac-12’s crazy final football weekend: Oregon aiming for CFP spot against Oregon State

Oregon and Washington hope to make the College Football Playoff, while Arizona has a shot at the Pac-12 Championship Game.

22 hours ago

Pac-12 mascots, Sun Devils, Wildcat...

Arizona Sports

What the end of the Pac-12 means to us in Arizona

We asked our Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats for their best Pac-10/12 memories as the Pac-12 appears to be done as we know it.

1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

1 day ago

Jaden Rashada to start for Arizona State in Territorial Cup, per reports