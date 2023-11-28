Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks add power-hitting minor leaguer Andres Chaparro, assign him to Triple-A

Nov 27, 2023, 6:50 PM

Andres Chaparro #11 of the Surprise Saguaros bats during the game between the Surprise Saguaros and the Salt River Rafters at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


The Arizona Diamondbacks added pop to the system by signing former New York Yankee prospect Andres Chaparro to a minor league deal.

The D-backs assigned Chaparro to Triple-A Reno on Sunday after MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported his signing last week.

Chaparro is a 24-year-old from Venezuela who hit 45 home runs over the last two minor league seasons, including 25 in 137 games this past year for New York’s Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The right-handed bat plays the corners defensively, logging 496.1 innings at first and 585 frames at third base in 2023.

He is playing for Aguilas del Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Chaparro signed as an international free agent with the Yankees in 2015 and first reached Triple-A in 2023 before electing free agency on Nov. 6. He was the No. 33 prospect in New York’s system ranked by FanGraphs.

Offensively, Chaparro uses a sizable leg kick and finishes his swing with both hands on the bat. He picked up 24 doubles and a pair of triples last season, slashing .247/.331/.444. He drove in six runs one game and had a five-hit day for the Rail Riders.

His walk rate increased from 9.2% in 2022 to 10.8% in 2023. To compare, an average walk rate in the National League this past season was 8.8%. One of his walks lasted 18 pitches after he fouled off 12 in a row.

The righty’s strikeout rate also ticked up from 19.9% to 21.8%.

Since the 2020 minor league season’s cancellation, Chaparro has produced offensively at every step of the ladder. He had a .963 OPS in Double-A in 2022 after a monster performance at the Arizona Fall League for the Scottsdale Saguaros (.884 OPS, eight doubles in 20 games).

He’s having a big winter with a .945 OPS and 14 extra-base hits in 29 games for Aguilas del Zulia.

The Diamondbacks’ corner infielders entering 2024 set up to be right-handed bats Christian Walker at first base and trade acquisition Eugenio Suarez at third.

Three of their top 10 prospects on MLB Pipeline are right-handed corner infielders.

Deyvison De Los Santos (No. 5) is 20 years old and has not advanced beyond Double-A Amarillo. He is also Rule 5 Draft eligible.

Ivan Melendez (No. 8) was a second-round pick in 2022 out of Texas and reached Double-A last year and played in the Arizona Fall League. He only played 38 games in Amarillo, though, as injury ended his minor league campaign early. Gino Groover (No. 6) was just drafted over the summer from North Carolina State.

Chaparro is older with more minor league experience to throw into the mix for playing time in 2024.

