ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State DB Jordan Clark entering transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility

Nov 30, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

ASU DB Jordan Clark, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football veteran defensive back Jordan Clark is entering the transfer portal.

Clark announced his intention to transfer with one year of eligibility remaining on social media Thursday afternoon. His announcement came one day after tight end Jalin Conyers said he would enter the portal and news broke that offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin would not return next season.

Clark joined the Sun Devils in 2019 and played 39 games for ASU over five years, working his way from redshirt to a defensive leader. He played 11 games in each of the past three seasons.

He was a versatile player for ASU, spending most of his time in the slot. He totaled three interceptions, 139 total tackles, 20 pass defenses and pick-6 for Arizona State.

“My time here has been without a doubt the best years of my life,” Clark wrote. “Through everything that has happened, Tempe has become home for me. Through every adverse situation and personal battle, I’ve moved closer and closer to the man I’ve always wanted to become. … thank you to Arizona State University and Sun Devil Nation. Every time I laced ’em up I gave you all that I had.”

Clark stuck around for the first season under head coach Kenny Dillingham after Herm Edwards’ firing in 2022.

His father, 13-year NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, attended LSU.

