Nick Bjugstad scores late in overtime as Coyotes top Avalanche

Nov 30, 2023, 10:04 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Nick Bjugstad #17 of the Arizona Coyotes scores the game winning goal against Alexandar Georgiev #4...

Nick Bjugstad #17 of the Arizona Coyotes scores the game winning goal against Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the Colorado Avalanche during the overtime period at Mullett Arena on November 30, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored 4:39 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes extended their win streak to a season-high three games with a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Michael Carcone, Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 28 saves.

The Coyotes’ win streak has come against the last three Stanley Cup winners — Tampa Bay (2021), Colorado (2022) and Vegas (2023). The Tampa Bay and Colorado wins were at 4,400-seat Mullett Arena.

RELATED STORIES

Bjugstad was slashed by Bowen Byram on a breakaway in overtime that was nearly a penalty shot. Seconds after the resulting power play expired, Bjugstad beat Alexandar Georgiev for his fifth goal of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Miles Wood scored for the Avalanche, who had won seven of eight and were attempting to tie the New York Rangers for the league lead in victories at 16. Georgiev finished with 29 stops.

Arizona Coyotes

Goaltender Connor Ingram...

Arizona Sports

Connor Ingram earning opportunities in Coyotes’ goalie rotation

The Coyotes have rotated goalies Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka, but lately Ingram has earned opportunities to stay hot.

4 hours ago

Goaltender Connor Ingram...

Associated Press

Coyotes’ Michael Carcone scores twice, Connor Ingram stellar in win over Lightning

Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots in his second straight strong performance as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.

2 days ago

Connor Ingram...

Associated Press

Ingram, Coyotes shut out Golden Knights in Las Vegas

Connor Ingram made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Saturday night.

5 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

8 days ago

Blues Coyotes Hockey...

Associated Press

Coyotes allow 2 short-handed goals in high-scoring loss to Blues

The St. Louis Blues outlasted the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night after defense was optional in the desert.

8 days ago

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant attend a Diamondbacks games...

Dan Bickley

From D-backs to D-Book, there’s a lot to be thankful for

Dan Bickley is thankful for the Diamondbacks' World Series run, Devin Booker's imprint on Arizona and more this Thanksgiving.

8 days ago

