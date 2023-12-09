Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns rule Nassir Little out vs. Kings to evaluate for concussion

Dec 8, 2023, 8:44 PM

Nassir Little #25 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles during the third quarter of the the preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 12, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns ruled forward Nassir Little out to get evaluated for a concussion during Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center.

Little played four minutes in the first quarter, but in the final 30 seconds, he took a shot from Kings center and former Sun JaVale McGee going for a rebound.

Little stayed down during the following Suns offensive possession before getting up for the last few seconds of the quarter.

The Suns were already shorthanded on Friday with Bradley Beal (back), Kevin Durant (ankle) and Grayson Allen (groin) out.

Phoenix started Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop alongside Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic.

Little has played 16 games for the Suns this year, his first with the organization. He and Nurkic came over in the offseason Damian Lillard trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old missed a game last week for the birth of his daughter.

