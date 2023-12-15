Suns’ Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon upgraded to questionable vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns just got their Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court together but injury problems remain, this time for key reserves.

Fortunately for Phoenix, Grayson Allen (right groin strain) and Eric Gordon (right lower leg soreness) have both been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game at home against the New York Knicks. Josh Okogie, meanwhile, remains out due to a right hip injury.

The questionable tags for Allen and Gordon indicate they have both progressed enough to be close to a return of action. If either miss Friday, the Suns wrap up a five-game homestand on Sunday, hosting the Washington Wizards.

It is rather rotten luck for Phoenix that the three most important players for them on the roster beyond the other four expected starters coming into the year are all injured at the moment.

Allen has missed the Suns’ last three games. The guard acquired in the Deandre Ayton trade has arguably been the Suns’ third-best player this year, providing outstanding shooting, extra ball-handling and rebounding to an injury-riddled group in need of all those categories.

Gordon was not on the injury report prior to Wednesday’s loss against the Brooklyn Nets but head coach Frank Vogel said pregame he was out with a calf strain/soreness. Gordon’s injury was later listed on Wednesday as right leg soreness. Like Allen, Gordon has done well in giving the Suns some production while Beal was out.

Okogie exited Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors with a right hip injury and then did not play on Wednesday. The designation remaining a right hip “injury” is uncommon and there has been little information shared thus far on his timeline toward a return. The elevated play of Jordan Goodwin in the last couple of weeks helps make up for Okogie’s absence but Phoenix’s defensive inconsistencies make them a team that could always use a top defender like Okogie.

Follow @KellanOlson