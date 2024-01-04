Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Arizona’s Dennis Gardeck, Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III DNP
Jan 3, 2024, 6:05 PM
(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals’ defense and the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line are banged up going into their Week 18 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, according to the injury report.
Arizona linebacker Dennis Gardeck, defensive lineman Dante Stills and cornerback Garrett Williams were nonparticipants in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the regular season finale. Gardeck (knee) worked on the side with trainers.
The Cardinals listed left tackle D.J. Humphries on the injury report, but head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday the veteran lineman tore his ACL.
Seattle practiced without starting center Evan Brown (concussion) or right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee). Veteran tackle Jason Peters was another DNP (foot).
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III participated in walkthroughs but not practice after he played through a shoulder injury last weekend. He gained 105 rushing yards against the Cardinals in a 20-10 win on Oct. 22.
On the other side of the ball, linebacker Jordyn Brooks was limited with an ankle issue after missing Week 17.
Seattle’s playoff hopes are on the line Sunday in the Valley, as it needs a win plus a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears.
Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dennis Gardeck
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Dante Stills
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Andre Chachere
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Victor Dimukeje
|LB
|Foot
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Leki Fotu
|DL
|Hand
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
Seattle Seahawks
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Evan Brown
|C
|Concussion
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Mario Edwards
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Abraham Lucas
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jason Peters
|T
|Foot
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jarran Reed
|NT
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Phil Haynes
|G
|Toe
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Anthony Bradford
|G
|Knee/Shoulder
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Knee
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Leonard Williams
|DE
|Shoulder
|Full
|–
|–
|–