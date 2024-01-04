Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Arizona’s Dennis Gardeck, Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III DNP

Jan 3, 2024, 6:05 PM

Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals’ defense and the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line are banged up going into their Week 18 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, according to the injury report.

Arizona linebacker Dennis Gardeck, defensive lineman Dante Stills and cornerback Garrett Williams were nonparticipants in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the regular season finale. Gardeck (knee) worked on the side with trainers.

The Cardinals listed left tackle D.J. Humphries on the injury report, but head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday the veteran lineman tore his ACL.

RELATED STORIES

Seattle practiced without starting center Evan Brown (concussion) or right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee). Veteran tackle Jason Peters was another DNP (foot).

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III participated in walkthroughs but not practice after he played through a shoulder injury last weekend. He gained 105 rushing yards against the Cardinals in a 20-10 win on Oct. 22.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Jordyn Brooks was limited with an ankle issue after missing Week 17.

Seattle’s playoff hopes are on the line Sunday in the Valley, as it needs a win plus a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears.

Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dennis Gardeck LB Knee DNP
D.J. Humphries OL Knee DNP
Dante Stills DL Knee DNP
Garrett Williams CB Ankle DNP
Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited
Victor Dimukeje LB Foot Limited
Leki Fotu DL Hand Limited
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited

Seattle Seahawks

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bellore LB Knee DNP
Evan Brown C Concussion DNP
Mario Edwards DE Knee DNP
Abraham Lucas T Knee DNP
Jason Peters T Foot DNP
Jarran Reed NT Knee DNP
Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder DNP
Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Limited
Phil Haynes G Toe Limited
Anthony Bradford G Knee/Shoulder Full
Artie Burns CB Knee Full
Leonard Williams DE Shoulder Full

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Budda Baker named NFC starter for 2024 Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has made his sixth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, as he was named a starter for the NFC.

2 hours ago

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Jonathan Gannon: ‘You want to win for a guy like that’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon remain in lockstep heading into the final game of the season.

6 hours ago

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

How far can Cardinals’ 1st-round pick fall in the 2024 NFL Draft with 1 more win?

The Arizona Cardinals' time in the No. 2 spot of the 2024 NFL Draft was short-lived following their impressive win over the Eagles in Week 18.

7 hours ago

Verone McKinley III...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign S Verone McKinley III to practice squad, release LB Caleb Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of safety Verone McKinley III to the practice squad on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

DJ Humphries...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries heads to IR with torn ACL

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, who has two years left on his contract, will miss the season finale with a torn ACL.

11 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon talks with Kyler Murray during a game...

Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon ‘more convicted’ that Kyler Murray is Cardinals’ franchise QB

There's no doubt in Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's mind that Kyler Murray is the team's franchise quarterback.

1 day ago

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Arizona’s Dennis Gardeck, Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III DNP