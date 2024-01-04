The Arizona Cardinals’ defense and the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line are banged up going into their Week 18 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, according to the injury report.

Arizona linebacker Dennis Gardeck, defensive lineman Dante Stills and cornerback Garrett Williams were nonparticipants in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the regular season finale. Gardeck (knee) worked on the side with trainers.

The Cardinals listed left tackle D.J. Humphries on the injury report, but head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday the veteran lineman tore his ACL.

Seattle practiced without starting center Evan Brown (concussion) or right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee). Veteran tackle Jason Peters was another DNP (foot).

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III participated in walkthroughs but not practice after he played through a shoulder injury last weekend. He gained 105 rushing yards against the Cardinals in a 20-10 win on Oct. 22.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Jordyn Brooks was limited with an ankle issue after missing Week 17.

Seattle’s playoff hopes are on the line Sunday in the Valley, as it needs a win plus a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears.

Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dennis Gardeck LB Knee DNP – – – D.J. Humphries OL Knee DNP – – – Dante Stills DL Knee DNP – – – Garrett Williams CB Ankle DNP – – – Andre Chachere S Shoulder Limited – – – Victor Dimukeje LB Foot Limited – – – Leki Fotu DL Hand Limited – – – Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited – – –

Seattle Seahawks

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bellore LB Knee DNP – – – Evan Brown C Concussion DNP – – – Mario Edwards DE Knee DNP – – – Abraham Lucas T Knee DNP – – – Jason Peters T Foot DNP – – – Jarran Reed NT Knee DNP – – – Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder DNP – – – Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Limited – – – Phil Haynes G Toe Limited – – – Anthony Bradford G Knee/Shoulder Full – – – Artie Burns CB Knee Full – – – Leonard Williams DE Shoulder Full – – –

