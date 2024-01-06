Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant, Gordon questionable Sunday vs. Grizzlies; Bol out

Jan 6, 2024, 2:51 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon...

Kevin Durant and Eric Gordon are questionable for the Suns against the Grizzlies on Sunday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant remains questionable going into Sunday’s home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team said. Durant tweaked his hamstring late in the New Year’s Eve win over the Orlando Magic and is yet to play in 2024, missing three straight games.

Before the Suns’ win on Friday, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro said he expects Durant to target this Memphis matchup for a return.

Eric Gordon, who missed the win over the Miami Heat dealing with right knee soreness, joins Durant with a questionable designation. It was Gordon’s fifth missed game this season.

Nassir Little, whose last game was Dec. 27, is out with knee soreness as is Bol Bol, who sprained his ankle in the Heat win.

Jusuf Nurkic, who took a shot to the face late in the win and went to the locker room, is good to go without a designation.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, listed star point guard Ja Morant questionable with right shoulder soreness.

Durant is leading the league in 3-point percentage at 47.7%, though the 4.6 attempts per game that he’s taking is just the 12th-most for a season in his career.

Gordon’s 3-point numbers aren’t far behind at 40.9% while shooting even more of them at 6.6 attempts per game.

Bol got his first extended rotation minutes of the season on Monday, and more followed on Wednesday. He provided back-to-back games of double-digit points off the bench, making three of his four 3s.

