Suns’ Eric Gordon, Mavs stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving questionable for Wednesday

Jan 23, 2024, 5:29 PM

Luka Doncic...

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns listed guard Eric Gordon (sore right wrist) questionable for Wednesday’s road game at the Dallas Mavericks, who deemed stars Luka Doncic (lower back tightness) and Kyrie Irving (sprained right wrist) questionable on Tuesday’s injury report.

Phoenix big man Bol Bol remains out (right foot sprain) for the sixth straight game.

Dallas also reported wings Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) and Dante Exum (right plantar sprain) questionable.

Suns injuries

Gordon missed Phoenix’s 23-point comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday after playing Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. He was questionable going into Monday’s game, as well. The veteran has started 19 of 36 games played for Phoenix this year and averages 12.5 points on 44.3% shooting (37.6% from deep).

He has had a tough stretch leading to the injury, averaging 6.0 points over his last five games. That included a 13-point night and a couple clutch 3s in Phoenix’s 22-point comeback against the Sacramento Kings.

Mavericks injuries

Doncic has scored at least 30 points in five straight games played, including 33 each in his most recent two performances. Those came after he missed three games with a right ankle sprain. He dropped 50 against the Suns on Christmas Day, their last matchup.

Irving said he sprained his wrist Monday against the Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said Irving was wearing a brace but did not expect to miss time. He did not play on Christmas.

Curry was out Monday and is a 37.3% shooter from deep this year off the bench. Exum is working back after missing the last nine games. The 2014 fifth overall pick was starting before the injury. He scored 14 points on Christmas.

Wednesday is the second meeting between the Western Conference foes of the season. Dallas won 128-114 the first time, although Suns starters Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic did not play.

Tipoff Wednesday is at 6:30 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

