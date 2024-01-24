Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to interview for Raiders’ OC job

Jan 24, 2024, 11:45 AM

Kliff Kingsbury chats with Lincoln Riley...

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans talks with offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury continues to find his name in the NFL’s hiring cycle this offseason.

After interviewing with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles for their open offensive coordinator roles, Kingsbury is reportedly set to meet with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday that Las Vegas was scheduling an interview with Kingsbury for later in the week.

Breer’s report comes after NBC Sports’ Peter King told 93.7 The Fan that Kingsbury will talk with Pittsburgh about the OC position.

RELATED STORIES

If Kingsbury were to get the job in Las Vegas, that would pair him with Raiders head coach and former ASU associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders are looking at a reset after parting ways with former head coach Josh McDaniels midway through the season. Las Vegas turned to Pierce as the interim head coach before removing the interim tag this offseason. The Pierce-led Raiders won three of their last four games to finish 8-9.

The Steelers meanwhile fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada midseason. Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner handled most of the offense the rest of the season as Pittsburgh went 10-7.

Kingsbury took over as USC’s offensive analyst this past season after the Cardinals fired him. Kingsbury went 4-13 in his final year following a six-year extension ahead of the regular season.

The former Cardinals head coach went 28-37-1 during his tenure in the desert.

Kingsbury got his coaching start as a quality control coach with the Houston Cougars in 2008. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before signing on as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

Two years later, Kingsbury would make his head-coaching debut for his alma mater in Texas Tech. He would hold that position until 2018 when he was fired by the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury then agreed to become USC’s OC but resigned a month later for the chance at landing a head-coaching job in the NFL. He interviewed with both the New York Jets and Cardinals before signing with the latter.

Where Kliff Kingsbury won’t be coaching

Of the four teams currently linked to Kingsbury, one has already decided against hiring the offensive analyst.

On Tuesday, the Bears inked former Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron as their next offensive coordinator under head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon looks on at practice...

Haboob Blog

Jonathan Gannon lends a hand selling Arizona Cardinals season tickets

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon brought his energy from the field to the phone recently as he dove into season-ticket sales.

25 minutes ago

Kliff Kingsbury...

Arizona Sports

Report: Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury interviews for Eagles OC job

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and play caller Kliff Kingsbury virtually interviewed with the Eagles for offensive coordinator.

18 hours ago

Hollywood Brown runs after the catch...

Vincent DeAngelis

ESPN: Cardinals’ biggest offseason need is a wide receiver

The Arizona Cardinals have several priorities this offseason, but they need a new No.1 pass-catcher more than anything else

19 hours ago

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan...

Arizona Sports

What position can the Cardinals target with Texans’ 2024 1st-round NFL Draft pick?

The Arizona Cardinals could target O-line, corner or edge with their 2024 NFL Draft pick via the Houston Texans, per mocks around the web.

1 day ago

Israel Woolfork looks on...

Vincent DeAngelis

Group of Cardinals assistants set to coach at 2024 Senior Bowl

Arizona's Israel Woolfork, Autry Denson and Connor Senger will all be coaching positions at the 2024 Senior Bowl

2 days ago

Dan campbell and Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions...

Dan Bickley

State of the NFL should give Arizona Cardinals fans hope for 2024

Today, Detroit feels liberated. Buffalo feels cursed. Kansas City wonders when their beloved Chiefs became villains that must be stopped.

2 days ago

Report: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to interview for Raiders’ OC job