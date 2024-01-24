Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury continues to find his name in the NFL’s hiring cycle this offseason.

After interviewing with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles for their open offensive coordinator roles, Kingsbury is reportedly set to meet with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday that Las Vegas was scheduling an interview with Kingsbury for later in the week.

Breer’s report comes after NBC Sports’ Peter King told 93.7 The Fan that Kingsbury will talk with Pittsburgh about the OC position.

If Kingsbury were to get the job in Las Vegas, that would pair him with Raiders head coach and former ASU associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders are looking at a reset after parting ways with former head coach Josh McDaniels midway through the season. Las Vegas turned to Pierce as the interim head coach before removing the interim tag this offseason. The Pierce-led Raiders won three of their last four games to finish 8-9.

The Steelers meanwhile fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada midseason. Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner handled most of the offense the rest of the season as Pittsburgh went 10-7.

Kingsbury took over as USC’s offensive analyst this past season after the Cardinals fired him. Kingsbury went 4-13 in his final year following a six-year extension ahead of the regular season.

The former Cardinals head coach went 28-37-1 during his tenure in the desert.

Kingsbury got his coaching start as a quality control coach with the Houston Cougars in 2008. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before signing on as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

Two years later, Kingsbury would make his head-coaching debut for his alma mater in Texas Tech. He would hold that position until 2018 when he was fired by the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury then agreed to become USC’s OC but resigned a month later for the chance at landing a head-coaching job in the NFL. He interviewed with both the New York Jets and Cardinals before signing with the latter.

Where Kliff Kingsbury won’t be coaching

Of the four teams currently linked to Kingsbury, one has already decided against hiring the offensive analyst.

On Tuesday, the Bears inked former Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron as their next offensive coordinator under head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

