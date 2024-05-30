Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Big 12 releases kickoff times for Arizona State football’s early schedule

May 30, 2024, 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:35 pm

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils talks with quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 before the NCAAF game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Big 12 released its 16-team conference slate in January after already having announced the opponent matchups through the 2027 season in November. On Thursday, the conference revealed early season kickoff times and special TV assignments for the season.

The remaining Big 12 schedule will be revealed six or 12 days before each gameday.

ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF next season with trips to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.

Arizona State has two byes: After the Big 12 opener on Sept. 29 and then on the weekend of Oct. 26, four games into the nine-game conference slate.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats will retain their rivalry each year with the 2024 matchup taking place in Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Here’s a closer look at the schedule:

All times local Arizona MST

2024 Arizona State football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming — 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 12 at Texas State — 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 21 at Texas Tech —

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Kansas

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah — 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cincinnati

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. UCF

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kansas State

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. BYU

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona

