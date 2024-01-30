Close
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am includes Larry Fitzgerald, Nick Saban

Jan 30, 2024, 12:27 PM

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Club 2023...

Larry Fitzgerald smiles on the red carpet of his Supper Club event at Dominick's Steakhouse on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Scottsdale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and recently retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban are among the celebrity commitments for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

“Football fans are going to be pretty excited to catch a glimpse of Coach Saban and Larry Fitzgerald at this year’s Annexus Pro-Am,” tournament chairman George Thimsen said in a release. “When it comes to football, it doesn’t get much better than these two, and we’re honored to have two legends of the gridiron have a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open.”

Fitzgerald played 17 years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and sits second on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list.

Saban coached the Crimson Tide from 2007-23 and before that coached at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU. He won seven national titles in college, six with Alabama.

The 72-year-old surprised many when he retired following a 12-2 season that ended in the College Football Playoff Semifinals in an overtime loss to Michigan.

He most recently made an appearance at the Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic in Palm City, Florida, on Monday.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open runs from Feb. 5-11.

